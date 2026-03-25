Sangrur: Sukhbir vows to tame Ghaggar to curb floods

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday promised complete channelisation of the Ghaggar River to mitigate flood threats. Sukhbir alleged that to give financial aid to women, the AAP government has taken a loan of ₹52,000 crore. (HT Photo)

“The SAD is aware that the Ghaggar River needs to be tamed. I am committed to the complete channelisation of this river from Himachal to the Punjab border with Haryana. This is my guarantee to you,” Sukhbir said, while addressing a gathering in Lehragaga.

The Akali Dal chief added that farmers of this region have been betrayed by the AAP government, with CM Bhagwant Mann going back on his promise to give compensation of ₹50,000 per acre for crop damage, besides compensating people for livestock loss.

Sukhbir alleged that to give financial aid to women, the AAP government has taken a loan of ₹52,000 crore, pushing the state into more debt.

“The AAP government has taken a loan of ₹52,000 crore and has sold government land to give this allowance to women for six months. In this process, the government has also withheld power subsidies to PSPCL. This will spell doom for Punjab and its farmers,” he added.

Badal said the SAD would not allow water to flow into the Rajasthan canal. “All water diverted from the Rajasthan canal will be available for the fields of Punjab.”

The SAD president also announced that a ₹10 lakh interest-free loan would be offered to youth, restarting an expanded Aata-Dal scheme and raising old age pension to ₹3,100 per month and Shagun allowance to ₹1 lakh.