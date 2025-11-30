Sanjauli mosque row: Hindu body plans statewide campaign

Intensifying its agitation, the Devbhoomi Hindu Sangharsh Samiti on Friday announced a statewide village-level awareness and protest campaign demanding the demolition of the disputed Sanjauli mosque and the withdrawal of FIRs against its members. On Saturday, the Samiti held a symbolic funeral procession for the government and burned an effigy, alleging “continued indifference and deceit” by the district administration.

The Samiti ended its week-long chain hunger strike in Sanjauli, accusing the Himachal Pradesh government of “betrayal” for failing to act on their demands, including disconnecting water and electricity to the mosque.

The Waqf Board has challenged the Shimla municipal corporation commissioner and a district court order directing demolition of the mosque in the high court. A decision on the maintainability of the Board’s petition is expected Monday.

Convenor Vijay Sharma said, “The administration has failed to implement the agreed-upon demands. Last Friday, the police assured us that no namaz would be offered at the disputed site, yet they brought a non-local person with police protection. This is a stab in the back.”

He added they boycotted a recent meeting after not receiving a formal invitation.

Samiti member Madan Thakur warned, “We will go village to village and expose dishonest leaders, the police, and the administration. A much bigger movement is coming.”