Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sanjauli mosque row: Hindu body plans statewide campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 06:40 am IST

The Samiti ended its week-long chain hunger strike in Sanjauli, accusing the Himachal Pradesh government of “betrayal” for failing to act on their demands, including disconnecting water and electricity to the mosque.

Intensifying its agitation, the Devbhoomi Hindu Sangharsh Samiti on Friday announced a statewide village-level awareness and protest campaign demanding the demolition of the disputed Sanjauli mosque and the withdrawal of FIRs against its members.

On Saturday, the Samiti held a symbolic funeral procession for the government and burned an effigy, alleging “continued indifference and deceit” by the district administration.
On Saturday, the Samiti held a symbolic funeral procession for the government and burned an effigy, alleging “continued indifference and deceit” by the district administration.

The Samiti ended its week-long chain hunger strike in Sanjauli, accusing the Himachal Pradesh government of “betrayal” for failing to act on their demands, including disconnecting water and electricity to the mosque.

The Waqf Board has challenged the Shimla municipal corporation commissioner and a district court order directing demolition of the mosque in the high court. A decision on the maintainability of the Board’s petition is expected Monday.

On Saturday, the Samiti held a symbolic funeral procession for the government and burned an effigy, alleging “continued indifference and deceit” by the district administration.

Convenor Vijay Sharma said, “The administration has failed to implement the agreed-upon demands. Last Friday, the police assured us that no namaz would be offered at the disputed site, yet they brought a non-local person with police protection. This is a stab in the back.”

He added they boycotted a recent meeting after not receiving a formal invitation.

Samiti member Madan Thakur warned, “We will go village to village and expose dishonest leaders, the police, and the administration. A much bigger movement is coming.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sanjauli mosque row: Hindu body plans statewide campaign
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Devbhoomi Hindu Sangharsh Samiti has launched a statewide awareness campaign demanding the demolition of the Sanjauli mosque and the withdrawal of FIRs against its members, following a hunger strike accusing the Himachal Pradesh government of betrayal. The Waqf Board has challenged demolition orders in court, with a decision expected Monday. Tensions are escalating, with threats of a larger movement.