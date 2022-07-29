SC reserves order on ₹20,000cr Faridkot royal property dispute
Faridkot : The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the 30-year-long legal battle for the royal inheritance of the erstwhile Maharaja of Faridkot Harinder Singh Brar.
The triple bench of justice Uday Umesh Lalit, justice S Ravindra Bhat and justice Sidhanshu Dhulia heard arguments on Wednesday and Thursday. The bench said the matter related to testamentary succession has been heard and order is reserved.
In an order dated July 19, the SC said the submission on behalf of the petitioners shall be restricted to one session and that the entire bunch of matters can be disposed of in two days.
The battle between Maharawal Khewaji Trust that manages the ₹20,000-crore worth property of the last ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Faridkot and Maharaja’s daughter Amrit Kaur could easily be among one of the longest in the legal history of this region.
The Maharaja’s daughter, Amrit Kaur, had challenged the “will” entitling a trust as caretaker of the royal assets, including forts, palatial houses, hundreds of acre of prime land, heritage jewellery, vintage cars and a hefty bank balance.
In July 2020, The Maharawal Khewaji Trust had moved the SC against the Punjab and Haryana high court order declaring Brar’s will dated June 1, 1982, as ‘forged’, in its favour. In August 2020, the apex court had ordered status quo till the judgment, allowing the trust to continue as caretaker.
In June 2020, the high court had upheld a Chandigarh court’s order on June 1, awarding majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property of Brar to his two daughters — Amrit Kaur, who challenged the will in 1992, and Deepinder Kaur. The court held that descendants of Manjit Inder Singh, the last ruler’s brother, would get their mother Mohinder Kaur’s share.
As of the will in dispute, the court observed, trustees conspired to create the will to take over the property. “The will is proved to be forged, fictitious, fabricated and shrouded with suspicious circumstances,” the court order said.
In 2013, the Chandigarh district court had declared the will, which had entitled Maharawal Khewaji Trust as the caretaker of the properties, as illegal and void and granted inheritance to Brar’s two daughters— Amrit and Deepinder.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
