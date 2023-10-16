Second fire at Chandigarh’s

In the second incident of its kind in a week, a fire broke out in the basement of the advanced eye centre of Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, on Monday morning. A video grab of a fire wing official of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, trying to douse flames in the basement of the advanced eye centre on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

According to PGIMER sources, the fire broke out around 9am due to a short circuit.

The PGIMER’s fire wing brought the blaze under control.

The basement of the advanced eye centre houses the PGIMER’s electrical department office.

Senior hospital officials were present at the spot.

On October 9 night, a major fire occurred in the 60-year-old Nehru Hospital basement that led to the evacuation of 424 patients, including pregnant women, newborns and patients in need of critical care.

In that incident, three floors of the building were affected due to the fire.

The report from the fact-finding committee is yet to be presented to PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal.

