Sector-11 chemist shop murder: Chandigarh police names 9 in chargesheet

Three months after a cashier at a chemist shop in Sector 11 was shot dead in full public view, UT police have filed a chargesheet against nine persons, including the two alleged shooters. A forensic report attached to the chargesheet also states that the recovered Zigana pistol was the one used in the murder. (HT)

Cashier Janki Das was on duty at Shri Kumar Medical Hall on June 13 when two masked men had entered the shop and fired 13 rounds from a sophisticated automatic 9mm pistol, killing him on the spot.

The chargesheet names the alleged shooters Sunny Mehra and Aryan Sharma, besides Amit Kumar, Ramu and Akash Kumar among the accused.

According to the police investigation, three suspects had reached the market on a motorcycle on the day of the incident. While two entered the shop, the third remained outside near the parking area. The two attackers allegedly stood near the counter for a few seconds before opening fire at Jankidas. Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage of the incident, attached to the chargesheet, captures their movements before and after the shooting and shows them fleeing on the motorcycle.

Police later recovered the motorcycle from a garden in Sector 3. A forensic report attached to the chargesheet also states that the recovered Zigana pistol was the one used in the murder. The chargesheet also lists 76 people as witnesses.