Security up at Red Fort for PM Modi’s address on Parkash Purb
A multi-layered security ring, comprising over 1,000 Delhi Police personnel and forces from various agencies, will be put in place at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 400th Parkash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur on April 21, officials said on Tuesday.
More than 100 CCTV cameras have already been installed inside the Red Fort premises, including the spot from where the PM will address the nation. Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.
According to officials, the security ring, including NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, would be deployed at the fort, and adherence to social distancing norms will be mandatory amid the rising Covid cases in the capital. “We have made adequate security arrangements. We are working in-coordination with multiple security agencies to ensure all arrangements are in place even from the anti-sabotage view. We also need to be extra vigilant because of the tense situation in violence-hit Jahangirpuri,” said a senior police official.
According to the Union culture and tourism ministry, 400 “ragis” will perform in a “shabad kirtan” to mark the ninth Sikh guru’s birth anniversary. The programme is being organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
-
Man-eater leopard that killed 8-year-old boy shot dead by hunters in Tehri
A leopard which killed an eight-year-old boy from Akhodi village in Bhilangana block of district Tehri on Saturday, was shot to death by two hunters deployed by the forest department on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deceased son of Sohan Singh Rawat, Naveen was killed by the leopard when he was going to attend a wedding ceremony along with his grandmother on Saturday. On demand of the villagers, the department deployed two sharpshooters who eventually killed the leopard on Tuesday morning.
-
Centre will soon bring Mediation and Arbitration Bills in Parliament: Baghel
This was stated by Union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel while presiding over a review meeting in Punjab's Moga district on Tuesday. While clarifying that the shortage of judges was not the only reason for piling up of cases in courts, Baghel said that the law ministry was making continuous efforts to reduce the pendency. Baghel also held a meeting with local non-government organisations and self help groups.
-
Sadavarte has cash counting machine, police claim seeking lawyer’s custody
Mumbai Claiming that they have seized a currency note counting machine from advocate Gunratan Sadavarte's house, the Gamdevi police on Tuesday again applied to the Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court for custody of the lawyer, booked for allegedly inciting MSRTC workers to stage violent protests outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.
-
Maharashtra logs 137 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees 85 fresh infections
Maharashtra logged 127 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 7,876,041, the latest health department bulletin showed. A day ago, as many as 59 people in the state tested positive for Covid-19, while the corresponding figures for April 16 and 17 stood at 98 and 127, respectively. Meanwhile, according to the fresh bulletin, a total of 108 new recoveries were recorded, taking the total number of recovered people to 7,727,551.
-
Punjab seeks ₹500 crore from Centre for care of stray cattle
The Punjab minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, on Tuesday demanded ₹500 crore from the Union government for the upkeep and maintenance of stray cattle in the state. Union minister Pursotam Rupala was a special guest on the occasion. Dhaliwal said that 1.4 lakh stray animals were roaming in Punjab without fodder and shelter.
