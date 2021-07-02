Senate polls: PU writes to six states for permission again

Panjab University (PU) has once again written to six state governments seeking permission to set up polling booths for the conduct of senate polls.

The polling booths of different constituencies of the PU senate are to be set up in Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The varsity had already written to UT administration seeking permission.

The development comes a week after seven former senators wrote to the vice-chancellor and registrar requesting them to immediately issue the election schedule amid declining Covid cases.

The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of the university. As many as 36 senators are nominated by the chancellor, two are from the Punjab legislative assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected.

PU had deferred the senate polls, which was scheduled to start from April 26, due to the surge in Covid cases. The varsity had announced the schedule after the high court had pulled up V-C Raj Kumar for the delay.

Polls delayed amid pandemic

The polls were earlier scheduled to start in August last year, but they were postponed twice by Kumar amid the pandemic. The last senate polls were held in 2016.

The four-year term of the previous senate ended on October 31 last year. The term of the syndicate, PU’s executive body, also ended on December 31. Its members are elected from among the senators. Hence, the university is now functioning without a governing body.