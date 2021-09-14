Seniority list: PU panel for reviewing draft prepared by varsity

A Panjab University (PU) panel on Monday decided to review in the next meeting the draft seniority list prepared by the varsity after it recommended some corrections to be made in it.

The draft seniority list was prepared by the varsity’s establishment section. As PU has no such list, the panel was constituted to deliberate on the preparation of the seniority list of the faculty members. The panel is examining the placement of those faculty members on the seniority list who became professors from 2006.

“Some technical issues were pointed out in the draft list. The committee will review it before finalising the list in the next meeting,” said a panel member on the condition of anonymity.

It is expected that another meeting of the panel will be convened in a few days and the list will be finalised soon. After the approval from the committee, the list will be taken up in the syndicate and senate for the final approval.

Purpose of seniority list

The seniority list of PU teachers is significant as the academic posts like dean research and dean university instruction (DUI) are filled on the basis of seniority. Even seniority plays a vital role during the house allotment on PU campus. The list was also tabled in the syndicate meeting earlier, but was not approved by the body after which a committee was formed.

The preparation of the seniority list is also one of the long-pending demands of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA).

Meeting on digitisation of official records

Meanwhile, a meeting of another panel was held on Monday regarding the digitisation of the official records of PU. The digitisation process was initiated a few years ago at the varsity, but was not completed due to some issues.

Now, the varsity has again started the process to review the matter. “It was found that there already exists a committee in this regard. Now, it has been decided that the members of the new committee will work with the previous panel,” said a committee member.

During the meeting on Monday, it was also decided that past records related to the digitisation project should be sought first to deliberate on the matter.