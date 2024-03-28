Seniors attack Class 8 student outside Mohali govt school

In the second such attack on a student in the tricity within a week, a Class 8 student was attacked by his seniors outside Government Model Senior Secondary School in Phase 3B1 on Wednesday. The assailants fled the spot before the police team arrived. (HT)

The 13-year-old had stepped out of the school premises after appearing in an exam, when he was waylaid by his seniors. Attacked with sharp-edged weapons and sticks following heated arguments, the teenager fell unconscious at the scene, said police.

An onlooker informed the police control room. Meanwhile, the assailants fled the spot.

Police responded to the scene and rushed the boy to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he received multiple stitches on the ear.

While Gabbar Singh, station house officer, Mataur, chose not to speak on the issue, a cop familiar with the probe said the victim was yet to record his statement.

“We have not received any formal complaint from the victim or his family. We will take appropriate legal action after recording his statement,” the police officer said.

No case was registered until the filing of this report, even as videos of the attack were being shared on social media.

In a similar attack on March 20, a 15-year-old Class 9 student had landed in hospital after being stabbed by three persons at a park outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, Chandigarh.

A day later, police had apprehended a juvenile and his two aides for the attack that police said was a fallout of an old brawl.