IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Separated from families, uncertainty looms over deportation in Rohingya settlements
Rohingyas at Kiryani Talab in Jammu on Monday (HT Photo)
Rohingyas at Kiryani Talab in Jammu on Monday (HT Photo)
india news

Separated from families, uncertainty looms over deportation in Rohingya settlements

Over the weekend, police rounded up the 169 people from the city and took them to the Hiranagar jail detention centre
READ FULL STORY
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:04 AM IST

The family members of the 169 Rohingya community members who were taken to a detention centre at a prison in Jammu have now been confined to their settlement clusters in the city’s Kathua district, where many described a sense of dread since the detentions and repeated appeals to the government of India not to deport them to Myanmar.

Over the weekend, police rounded up the 169 people from the city and took them to the Hiranagar jail detention centre, which officials said received more refugees recently from other districts of the union territory, such as Sambha. “We appeal Indian government not to detain us. Only we know what we survived back home in Burma and how we reached here. Our parents have been killed. Even policemen are fleeing Burma now,” said Mohammad Shahzahan (27), who came to Jammu after felling what the United Nations has described as ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.

Rohingyas are a community of Muslims speaking the Bengali dialect. Since the early 1990s, more than a million of them have fled Myanmar following waves of violence. Myanmar at present is going through a new wave of strife after the military displaced the government in a coup. Dozens of anti-coup protesters have since been killed.

Shahzahan, speaking from the refugee settlement cluster in Kiryani Talab in Narwal area, said that he and other Rohingya would happily go back to their country once peace returned. “But please do not treat us like militants. If our days are over here, then send us to any other country,” he added. Access to the settlement has been cut off by policemen who now guard a main access gate and a nearby Madarsa. Several of the family members left behind after the 169 people were taken include children, some as young as 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohingya refugees jammu
Close
Addressing all the national officials of the Youth Congress, Rahul Gandhi hailed the workers as the “real power” of the party(ANI Photo)
Addressing all the national officials of the Youth Congress, Rahul Gandhi hailed the workers as the “real power” of the party(ANI Photo)
india news

Help raise voice of the weak: Rahul to cadres

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:57 AM IST
  • Congress is like an ocean, Gandhi said in the national executive meeting of the IYC, and if anyone wants to return can be allowed to do so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Narendra Modi.(PTI)
india news

PM to visit B’desh on March 26

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:34 AM IST
  • The two-day trip to Dhaka will be Modi’s first foreign visit in 15 months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings during the second part of the Budget session on Monday. PTI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings during the second part of the Budget session on Monday. PTI
india news

Rising fuel prices rock Parliament

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:29 AM IST
  • Parties urge Speaker, Chairman to reduce sessions amid polls; both Houses to begin at 11 am from Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Policemen outside the house in Batla House where inspector Mohan Chand Shama was killed during a shootout. HT Archive
Policemen outside the house in Batla House where inspector Mohan Chand Shama was killed during a shootout. HT Archive
india news

Batla House: Ariz Khan held guilty of killing inspector

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:26 AM IST
  • Additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav convicted 35-year-old Khan, also known as Junaid, Salim and Anna
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farm subsidies worth thousands of crores — including cheap insurance, fertilisers, credit and income transfers — still suffer from leakages because very little information about individual farmers is centrally available.(Bloomberg file photo)
Farm subsidies worth thousands of crores — including cheap insurance, fertilisers, credit and income transfers — still suffer from leakages because very little information about individual farmers is centrally available.(Bloomberg file photo)
india news

National farmers’ database on anvil

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:38 AM IST
  • The database uses Aadhaar-based data generated from key farm sector programmes such as PM-KISAN.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi on May 30, 2020.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi on May 30, 2020.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

Prominent warnings at IGI against carrying bullets soon

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:33 AM IST
  • Police data shows that some of the 522 passengers nabbed in last 5 years while carrying live bullets in their bags claimed they had done so unknowingly
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Act mandates all private establishments in Haryana to provide 75% of new jobs to local candidates.(Representational photo)
The Act mandates all private establishments in Haryana to provide 75% of new jobs to local candidates.(Representational photo)
india news

Is the Haryana Act legal?

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:23 AM IST
  • Private firms will likely claim that the law interferes with their constitutional rights to carry on trade freely
READ FULL STORY
Close
The apex court has agreed to re-examine the 50% ceiling on reservations in India while hearing a case on the validity of 10% separate reservations for Marathas(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
The apex court has agreed to re-examine the 50% ceiling on reservations in India while hearing a case on the validity of 10% separate reservations for Marathas(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Why reservation may fail in levelling the field

By Roshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:58 AM IST
  • From SC-ST social groups, reservations have expanded to OBCs, economically weaker sections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohingyas at Kiryani Talab in Jammu on Monday (HT Photo)
Rohingyas at Kiryani Talab in Jammu on Monday (HT Photo)
india news

Fearing expulsion, Rohingyas in Jammu plead for protection

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:04 AM IST
Over the weekend, police rounded up the 169 people from the city and took them to the Hiranagar jail detention centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
The recovery in GST collections reflects the larger revival in the economy.(PTI)
The recovery in GST collections reflects the larger revival in the economy.(PTI)
india news

Record GST collections expected in March

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:23 AM IST
  • The revenue in March may cross the record Rs.1,19,875 crore collected in January by at least Rs.10,000 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DU officials said that Tyagi was the first V-C in the university’s 100-year history to be suspended.(HT file)
DU officials said that Tyagi was the first V-C in the university’s 100-year history to be suspended.(HT file)
india news

Report on probe against DU V-C Tyagi likely today

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:18 AM IST
  • Officials said that an inquiry committee, constituted by the Visitor of Delhi University (DU), the President of India, held its final meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home minister Narottam Mishra tabled the bill in the legislative assembly.(PTI)
Home minister Narottam Mishra tabled the bill in the legislative assembly.(PTI)
india news

MP assembly nod to anti-conversion bill

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:13 AM IST
  • BJP MLAs supported the bill and called it a gift for women on the occasion of Women’s Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to BloombergQuint, in the case of one prominent private bank, only 25-30% of the OTPs were being delivered.
According to BloombergQuint, in the case of one prominent private bank, only 25-30% of the OTPs were being delivered.
india news

Anti-spam tech halts OTP texts for some

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:46 AM IST
  • The technology requires telecoms companies to scrub messages to verify if the text being sent has been approved and it is only being sent to someone who has consented to receive such a message.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At Tikri, women farmers dubbed the three laws “death warrants”.(PTI Photo)(PTI)
At Tikri, women farmers dubbed the three laws “death warrants”.(PTI Photo)(PTI)
india news

On their day, women farmers helm the stir at all sites on Delhi borders

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • Throughout the day, women protesters organised marches at the sites while wearing yellow, green scarves
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists said waste was being dumped late at night from the site of the new Parliament building. The mound has become so high now that it has reached the height of the main road. Arvind Yadav/HT(Arvind Yadav/HT)
Activists said waste was being dumped late at night from the site of the new Parliament building. The mound has become so high now that it has reached the height of the main road. Arvind Yadav/HT(Arvind Yadav/HT)
india news

Activists flag concerns over debris dumping on Yamuna floodplains

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:28 AM IST
  • Responding to HT on Monday, CPWD denied all allegations that the waste from the Central Vista construction site was being dumped on the floodplains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP