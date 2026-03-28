Seven killed in avalanche at Zoji La; Srinagar-Leh highway blocked

Seven people were killed and many were injured after a massive avalanche hit Srinagar-Leh highway at Zojila in Ladakh, on Friday, burying a number of vehicles and blocking the strategic highway, officials said. Rescue operations underway after avalanches near Zojila Pass, on Friday. (ANI)

Confirming the deaths, Union minister Jitendra Singh wrote on X: “Saddened to learn about the tragic death of seven persons and injuries to five after avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. All required assistance being provided to the injured.”

Earlier, Drass sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vishal Atri had confirmed five deaths. “So far we have confirmation of five deaths and seven injured. The dead include three men, one woman and a child of 2-3 years,” Drass SDM said. One of the dead has been identified as M Ali, 72, from Sankoo. While five of the injured are locals from Ladakh while two are from Kashmir, he said.

While five of the injured are locals from Ladakh,two are from Kashmir, he said. Late in the evening he said that the rescue operation has been halted for the night.

Senior superintendent of police, Ganderbal ( which connects central Kashmir to Kargil through Zojila), Khalil Poswal, said that five bodies have been recovered. “There is possibility of two more dead,” he said.

Men and machinery are at work to clear the road and look if there are any people trapped in the avalanche.

Following the tragedy, the administration launched a major rescue operation involving police, army, border roads organisation (BRO), SDRF and district administrations of Sonamarg and Drass after at-least 15 vehicles were partially or fully buried under snow following a massive avalanche in the afternoon.

Police said that the avalanche struck the vehicles on the highway in the afternoon at Captain-turn at Zojila Pass in Drass.

Atri said that the rescue operation was continuing from both the sides of the highway- Sonamarg side in Kashmir and Drass side in Ladakh.

“A large stretch of the highway has been affected and when we reached the site we saw some 12-15 vehicles under the snow. We couldn’t go to the back side of the avalanche,” he said.

He said that the administration then contacted Beacon and Army to launch rescue operation from both sides.

“More than 100 people will be involved in the rescue operation besides the snow clearance machines. There is police, SDRF, BRO, army ambulances and we have also taken help from personnel of Megha tunnel. The rescue operation from the Kashmir side was hindered owing to the traffic jam as there was an up-convoy from that side,” he said.

He said that the rescue operation was continuing for five hours from 1 pm and was expected to continue for another three-four hours.

The Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinay Kumar Saxena has urged the officials to mobilise all rescue teams. “Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at ZojiLa. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation,” the LG office said on X.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in an avalanche at Zojila Pass and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured