Sex racket busted, 6 hoteliers among nine in police net

The Ludhiana police busted a sex trade racket with the arrest of nine people, six hotel owners and three foreign nationals, while one of the accused is yet to be arrested. The accused were involved renting out rooms to customers using fake documents and arranging women, including foreign nationals, for them. During questioning the accused told police that they used to bring foreign national women from Russia and Tajikistan on tourist visas. (Stock photo)

The accused have been identified as Anmol Kakkar of Jujhar Nagar, Akash Kapoor of Haibowal, Vansh of Haibowal, Harsh of Tibba road, Navjinder Singh of Abdullapur Basti, Himanshu of Barewal road and Sandeep Kumar. The police concealed the names of the foreign nationals.

ASI Nirbhay Singh from CIA staff 1 stated that the police conducted a raid near Verka Milk Plant on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Thursday night. The police received information that the accused are running a sex trade racket.

During questioning the accused told police that they used to bring foreign national women from Russia and Tajikistan on tourist visas. After bringing them here the accused used to procure their fake Aadhaar cards and other documents here. The accused used to supply the women to their customers in hotel rooms. The accused also used to book rooms using fake identification proofs.

A case under sections 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sarabha Nagar police station. More sections will be added to the FIR after investigation.