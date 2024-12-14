Menu Explore
SGPC chief apologises for ‘outburst’ against Jagir Kaur

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 14, 2024 08:48 AM IST

While speaking to the channel reporter, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami was asked to comment on a statement made by Jagir Kaur on Sukhbir’s resignation, when he uttered the objectionable words against former SGPC chief.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday apologised for his ‘outburst’ against three-time former SGPC president Jagir Kaur while speaking to a web channel over the phone.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami

Dhami submitted an apology letter to the Akal Takht secretariat admitting his mistake. “While speaking to a person over the phone, I happened to utter some objectionable words. I did not do this deliberately. I feel that I should not have used this kind of language, being on a responsible panthic post. I apologise to Bibi Jagir Kaur and all the women for what I said”, Dhami said in the letter addressed to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

He added, “Akal Takht Sahib is supreme for all the Sikhs. I will abide by whatever edict is issued to me by the Akal Takht in this regard”.

