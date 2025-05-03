SGPC delegation meets Rajoana, slams Centre for delay in mercy plea decision

A four-member delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), led by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami met death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana at Patiala Central Jail on Friday. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, comes out of the Patiala Central Jail after meeting with convict Balwant Singh Rajoana on Friday. (ANI)

Rajoana was convicted for his role in the 1995 assassination of former chief minister Beant Singh.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Dhami slammed the Union government’s prolonged delay in deciding Rajoana’s mercy petition, calling it a ‘clear violation of Supreme Court directions and human rights.’

The SGPC chief accused the Centre of adopting a “biased and discriminatory approach” towards Sikh prisoners.

The SGPC had submitted the mercy plea under Article 72 of the Constitution demanding commutation of the death sentence of Rajoana with the President in 2012.

“Rajoana expressed disappointment with the SGPC’s efforts so far and urged us to intensify the push for an early decision on his mercy plea,” Dhami said. He also appealed to the Supreme Court to intervene and direct the Union government to act on the long-pending petition.

Dhami further alleged that the failure to release Sikh detainees, who have completed their sentences, reflects a deeper conspiracy. He said the SGPC would soon formulate a new strategy to seek justice for Rajoana vowing to continue both legal and organisational efforts in this regard.