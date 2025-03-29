SGPC general house: Opposition resolution on removal of jathedars stalled

Opposition members were not allowed to present a resolution seeking rejection of executive body’s decision to remove Takht jathedars during the budget session of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) General House on Friday. The budget session of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday

The session, conducted by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, started amid high-security arrangements made by the SGPC and Punjab Police at Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the headquarters of the gurdwara body in Golden Temple complex amid a call by opposition members to present a resolution against the removal of jathedars.

Besides Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma, in collaboration with other Sikh bodies, had given a call to stage a protest outside the headquarters against the removal of the jathedars.

Seeing no headway and with their resolution not on the agenda of the meeting, the opposition members staged a walkout in protest and announced to call a special general house session on the issue citing Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925, which they claim authorises 15 members to call a meeting.

Kiranjot Kaur, who is a member of the house, attempted to read the resolution but was disrupted by the members associated with the Badal camp.

“Despite a written request made by opposition members with signatures of 42 members, the resolution seeking rejection of the SGPC executive committee decisions of removing three jathedars—Giani Raghbir Singh (Akal Takht), Giani Harpreet Singh (Takht Damdama Sahib) and Giani Sultan Singh (Takht Kesgarh Sahib), was not on the agenda of the general house session, Kiranjot Kaur said.

Satwinder Singh Tohra, who wrapped a black ribbon around his turban as a mark of protest against the SGPC during the session said we wanted to hold a discussion on the ‘unceremonious’ sacking of the jathedars.

“Over 40 members wrote for introduction of the resolution seeking revocation of the decision. We know that we are not in the majority. We just wanted to discuss this resolution in the house, but we were debarred from reading out this resolution from the dais. The mic was switched off. This forced us to walk out”, Tohra said.

Kiranjot further alleged that some members misbehaved with her and even resorted to using foul language.

“They don’t know how to behave with a woman. We will not stop here. As per law, we are authorised to call a special session of the general house. We will move in this direction”, she added.

The group, including three-time SGPC president Jagir Kaur, staged a protest and raised slogans against the alleged “undemocratic” attitude.

“Dhami resigned from the top post taking moral responsibility for sacking Giani Harpreet Singh. Has his morality been reinstated now?”, Jagir Kaur said.

Later, while talking to the media, after the budget session, Dhami termed the opposition members’ conduct as a “violation of the decorum in the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.”

“Everyone’s opinion is respected, but there are conduct and rules. I also wanted to discuss the issue of the jathedars but some members did not consider it appropriate to listen and kept violating the decorum of the meeting,” Dhami said adding that in principle approval has been given to framing of rules regarding the appointment, jurisdiction and retirement of jathedars.

“The resolution also decided to constitute a high-level committee of panthic representatives, which will complete this task,” he said.

Opposition members termed the resolution an eyewash.

“The resolution for norms for appointment and retirement of the jathedars was introduced by those who violated the Panthic maryada and norms,” said Sukhdev Singh Bhaur, former SGPC general secretary.

Takht jathedars, including Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, and Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) head granthi, Giani Raghbir Singh, were not present during the session. This is for the first time in the gurdwara body history that jathedars of five Takhts, Sikh temporal seats, and Golden Temple head granthi who are ex-officio members, were not present at the meeting.