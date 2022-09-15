Sharda-Yamuna river link is solution to SYL dispute: Jagmeet Brar
At a press conference, Brar said he would work to unite various political parties and socio-religious to press upon the Centre government for the cause.
Senior vice president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Jagmeet Brar on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the long-pending Sharda-Yamuna river link project in the larger interest of Punjab.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had supported the Sharda-Yamuna link as the interlink of rivers can be a viable solution to mitigate irrigation crisis in Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Punjab has no surplus river water and the project is a solution to the old Satluj Yamuna link issue,” said the former Lok Sabha member.
Quoting research of scholars from a university in Uttar Pradesh, Brar said 70% of the total river water flows out to Haryana and Rajasthan. In the want of canal-based irrigation support, Punjab may face a crisis for food grain production, he added.
“Punjab and Haryana have always made a significant contribution to the national food security and poor water management may lead to a serious situation. I am working to bring all factions of the Akalis and appeal the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Congress and others to come on a common platform to push the Sharda Yamuna link for a holistic solution,” said the SAD leader.
