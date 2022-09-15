Sharda-Yamuna river link is solution to SYL dispute: Jagmeet Brar

Senior vice president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Jagmeet Brar on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the long-pending Sharda-Yamuna river link project in the larger interest of Punjab.

At a press conference, Brar said he would work to unite various political parties and socio-religious to press upon the Centre government for the cause.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had supported the Sharda-Yamuna link as the interlink of rivers can be a viable solution to mitigate irrigation crisis in Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Punjab has no surplus river water and the project is a solution to the old Satluj Yamuna link issue,” said the former Lok Sabha member.

Quoting research of scholars from a university in Uttar Pradesh, Brar said 70% of the total river water flows out to Haryana and Rajasthan. In the want of canal-based irrigation support, Punjab may face a crisis for food grain production, he added.

“Punjab and Haryana have always made a significant contribution to the national food security and poor water management may lead to a serious situation. I am working to bring all factions of the Akalis and appeal the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Congress and others to come on a common platform to push the Sharda Yamuna link for a holistic solution,” said the SAD leader.