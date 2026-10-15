Shimla: Congress to hold public meetings across Himachal against ‘vote theft’

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday issued instructions to the party’s district in-charges to organise “save vote, save country” chaupals (public meetings) across state-spanning districts, blocks, and booth levels from October 25 to November 25. The meetings are part of the All India Congress Committee’s protest against “vote theft”. These meetings will provide information regarding voting rights and general rights, as well as detailed information about the “vote theft” allegedly perpetrated by the BJP. (HT File)

State Congress president Vinay Kumar said that the meetings will be held nationwide under the third phase of the campaign from October 25 to November 25.

As part of this, joint press conferences involving PCC leaders and DCC presidents will be held at all district headquarters on October 25 to address the issue of “vote theft”.

Subsequently, district presidents will hold meetings with block presidents, followed by block-level meetings with booth level agents (BLAs) the next day. “Between November 4 and November 10, BLAs and local workers will conduct a voter verification drive at every booth acting as ‘vote protectors’; this drive aims to identify citizens whose names have been arbitrarily or fraudulently removed from the electoral rolls. All BLAs will be required to formally submit verified and signed deletion records and voter dossiers to their respective block party offices,” said Vinay.

Kumar said that meetings in an accessible format will be organised in all villages across the state from November 12 to November 30. These meetings will provide information regarding voting rights and general rights, as well as detailed information about the “vote theft” allegedly perpetrated by the BJP.

Congress to hold rally in Delhi on Nov 1: Vinay

Vinay Kumar said that the Indian National Congress will organise a mega national rally of the ‘INDIA’ alliance at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Participation has been ensured from party leaders across the country, alongside widespread public participation, to register a united national voice against the institutional capture of state machinery.