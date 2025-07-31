Shimla DC directs firm to pay 5 cr to building collapse victim

Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Wednesday directed the company executing the Parwanoo-Dhali four lane to pay compensation of ₹5.61 crore to Shreya, Shourya and Ranjana, whose multi-storey building had collapsed at Bhattakuffar in the outskirts of Shimla town due to landslide on June 30. As per the enquiry reports, the value of the collapsed building and cost of land was assessed at ₹ 2,80,96,024 and ₹ 57,40,100 respectively while the value of the structure was assessed at ₹ 1,65,17,336 and cost of other goods at ₹ 58,38,588, (Files)

An enquiry committee was constituted to ascertain the cause of house collapse which held the company responsible for the landslide and the directions to pay compensation were issued on the basis of the report, officials said.

The enquiry committee headed by additional district magistrate (ADM, law & order) Pankaj Sharma, constituted on July 4, submitted its report on July 18, blaming the company for cutting of hills in the area, which caused damage to the building.

As per the enquiry reports, the value of the collapsed building and cost of land was assessed at ₹2,80,96,024 and ₹57,40,100 respectively while the value of the structure was assessed at ₹1,65,17,336 and cost of other goods at ₹58,38,588.

Asking the company to pay the compensation immediately, Kashyap said that it would not only provide relief to affected families but also strengthen the commitment of agencies associated with payment of relief and compensation in the event of unfortunate natural disasters.

A five-storied building had collapsed at Mathu colony on the road leading to Chamiyana super speciality hospital road but there was no causality as sensing grave risk, the district administration had already evacuated the inmates. Two adjoining buildings are also endangered.

The owner of the collapsed building Ranjana Verma had alleged that cutting for four-laning work had made the building unsafe but nothing was done to ensure safety of the building. A case was also registered against the NHAI and the company on the complaint of the house owner.