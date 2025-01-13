Menu Explore
Shimla, Kufri receives fresh bout of snow

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jan 13, 2025 06:30 AM IST

Light to moderate snowfall and rain was recorded in many parts of the Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Tribal areas and other higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh received light snowfall while isolated showers occurred in the adjoining valley areas, officials said on Sunday

A man walking through the snow covered apple orchids after fresh snowfall at Golo village in Kotkhai in Shimla on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
A man walking through the snow covered apple orchids after fresh snowfall at Golo village in Kotkhai in Shimla on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office said that light to moderate precipitation was observed over many parts of the state during last 24 hours and appreciable fall in maximum temperatures was recorded over many parts of the state and the maximum temperatures of most of the stations were below normal by 2-5 degrees.

While a cold day was observed in Mandi and Hamirpur, Tabo was the coldest at lowest minimum temperature of -5.2 degrees.

According to the weather office in Shimla, Gondla recorded 6 cm of snowfall, followed by Keylong, Kothi, Khadrala, and Shillaroo, each receiving 5 cm. Jot and Bharmaur recorded 4 cm of snowfall, Hansa received 2.5 cm, Kufri 2 cm and Kalpa 0.8 cm.

Meanwhile, Sarahan recorded 18.1 mm of rainfall, followed by Rohru with 15 mm, Pachhad with 5.1 mm, Manali and Ghamroor, each recording 5 mm, and Paonta Sahib with 4.8 mm of rainfall.

Dry weather is predicted across the state on Monday and Tuesday, however, a wet spell is also likely from January 15 in parts of the state. The IMD officials said that light to moderate rain or snowfall is also likely at few places over mid and high hills and at isolated places over low plain areas on January 16. Moreover, light rain or snowfall is also expected at isolated places over mid and high hills of the state on January 15, 17 and 18.

No large change in maximum temperature is expected during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2-4 degrees over many parts of the state for subsequent next 2-3 days. Minimum temperatures are very likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state for subsequent next 3 days.

