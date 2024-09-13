Shimla mosque row: Leaders call for peace at all-party meet

Amid the controversy over the disputed portion of a mosque in Shimla’s Sanjauli, the representatives of all political parties of Himachal Pradesh came together on Friday and appealed to maintain peace and harmony in the state. The members of all political parties unanimously decided that the speaker of the legislative assembly should be requested to constitute a joint committee to frame a policy for street vendors in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File)

The all-party meeting, held in the state capital, was chaired by chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress president Pratibha Singh, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma, AAP state president Surjit Singh Thakur, and CPM leader Rakesh Singha were among few others present.

In a joint statement, the representatives of political parties said, “Himachal is a peaceful state and there has always been harmony among people living here. We appeal to everyone to maintain peace and brotherhood in the state.”

The representatives also unanimously called for the speedy legal resolution of the matter. “We welcome the tourists of the country and abroad to the state,” they added.

The all-party meeting comes two days after at least 10 persons, including six police personnel and four protestors, were injured after the police resorted to baton charges and used water cannons after the agitators broke the barricades and reached the vicinity of the mosque on Wednesday.

Notably, Hindu organisations have been demanding the demolition of the disputed structure in the mosque and the registration of outsiders coming to the state.

The case of the unauthorised construction, which includes a few floors in the mosque complex, is being heard by the court of the municipal corporation and the next hearing has been fixed for October 5.

The members of all political parties unanimously decided that the speaker of the legislative assembly should be requested to constitute a joint committee to frame a policy for street vendors in the state.

Sukhu said every religion is respected in Himachal Pradesh, and no one has the right to hurt the religious sentiments of any community. “Himachal is a peace-loving state and there is no restriction on anyone from any part of the country working here, but it must be within the framework of law. However, everyone must refrain from making any remarks that could hurt people of any particular community or faith,” he said.

The CM also assured that the government will take action against any illegal construction, be it of any community, strictly as per record and law.