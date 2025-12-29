Shimla police implement new preventive model to combat drug trafficking

To combat drug trafficking, Shimla police have implemented a new preventive policing model, identifying nearly 50 habitual offenders. As of November 30, 2025, the district has registered 255 drug-related cases this year, leading authorities to submit approximately 25 proposals to the state home department for the preventive detention of suspects under the PIT-NDPS Act, 1988. To combat drug trafficking, Shimla police have implemented a new preventive policing model, identifying nearly 50 habitual offenders. (Representational image)

Mandi district has the highest number of 297 NDPS cases, Shimla police have registered 255 cases since January till November 30 which is the second highest in the state, Bilaspur registered 233 NDPS cases this year, Kullu has 208 while Kinnaur has just 23 cases registered.

The scale of the problem can be gauged from the statistics of Himachal Pradesh Police which shows that in 2015 there were only 622 cases registered under the NDPS Act and police had recovered 387.943 gram of heroin but over last one decade the cases swell to 1,967 NDPS cases in 2025 till November with recovery of 12.77 kg heroin (chitta). This prompted the state government to run “anti-chitta” campaign with a resolve to eradicate drugs from the state.

Superintendent of police, Shimla district, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, said, “We have identified around 50 such traffickers who are repeatedly involved in drug trafficking activities. They get arrested, come out on bail and take advantage of the technicalities of law. For 25 such persons, we have moved proposals through proper channels to the home department so that preventive detention can be ordered.”

“We are activating the PIT-NDPS provisions and keeping a constant watch. The 25 proposals we have sent to the detaining authority will prove effective in mapping and stopping drug trafficking,” he said.

Talking about the challenges, Gandhi said, “Small quantities are the most difficult for police to detect. One gram is hard to detect, but it is enough for 10 people.”

Speaking on the changing modus operandi of traffickers, Gandhi said, “Traffickers are using WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and unknown locations to execute deliveries. The entire delivery system is online. We detected the money chain, exposed the location-based delivery system and mapped how deeply they had penetrated society by adopting new methods.”

100 women held in 3 years with drugs

An MBA graduate was arrested this week by police with drugs from a hotel in Una district, who had been involved in drug trafficking.

She is not alone, the Dehra police in Kangra district in November had arrested a woman who was allegedly carrying chitta to supply it to her drug-dependent son. Another married woman from Hamirpur allegedly stole her father’s car and sold it for ₹90, 000 to buy chitta.

Women SHGs holding ‘thikri pehra’

Women are leading the fight against drugs in Bilaspur district, adjoining Punjab and one of the worst-hit districts. Women self-help groups (SHGs) are holding “thikri pehra” to prevent supply of drugs in their villages as Bilaspur registered 233 NDPS cases this year.

Taking the lead, women of Laghat village in Bilaspur district have formed a 22-member Laghat Mahila Mandal to carry out night patrol (thikri pehra). Laghat village connects the Bairi Rajadian panchayat with the Barmana industrial area and sees heavy vehicle movement round-the-clock, making it an easy transit route for drug peddlers.

“Drug addiction destroys not just an individual but families, and society as a whole. Community participation, along with the police and administration is essential,” said Mahila Mandal head Pinky Sharma.

Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said, “Women’s groups are raising awareness among the people and playing an important role in protecting society from drug abuse”. But he had a word of caution, “Public and women’s groups’ role in combating drug abuse is crucial, but if anyone is suspected of drug possession, they should immediately inform the police and not take the law into their own hands”.