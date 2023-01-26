SHO among 3 arrested for taking bribe in Karnal
A Station House Officer (SHO), an assistant sub-inspector and clerk of the revenue department were arrested by the Karnal wing of the state vigilance bureau in two different raids on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe. As per the information, the bureau has arrested sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, who was posted as Kunjpura SHO, and ASI Rakesh Kumar for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹80,000 from the complainant to cancel an FIR registered against him. While in another case, Satbir Singh, a chakbandi clerk of the revenue department, Karnal, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000.
