SHO among four injured as ‘Nihangs’ attack police team in Jagraon

At least four police personnel were injured after a group of ‘Nihangs’ allegedly attacked them during a raid at Kamalpura village in Jagraon, officials said. Sadar SHO inspector Harshveer Singh and (right) SI Tarsem Singh at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Hindustan Times)

They added that the team was out to arrest the ‘Nihangs’, who were allegedly involved in carjackings, and the attack came to avoid arrest. Police said two of the accused were arrested.

Sadar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harshveer Singh, Marado police post in-charge sub-inspector Tarsem Singh two other police personnel suffered injuries in the assault. Gunshots were reportedly fired during the clash.

The police recovered a stolen car from the arrested accused, identified as Maninder Singh alias Mani and Simarjit Singh alias Hari Singh.

Inspector Harshveer Singh suffered injuries to his face and sub-inspector Tarsem Singh suffered injuries to his hand. They were discharged after first aid at the local civil hospital.

Inspector Harshveer said they received information that the accused involved in carjacking were hiding in Kamalpura village and they conducted a raid to nab them.

He said the police rounded up one of the accused, who called on a dozen aides who assaulted the police with sharp-edged weapons. The police retaliated and nabbed two of the accused while the others managed to escape.

The inspector said the police recovered a car they had robbed from Bathinda on January 15. A Maruti Suzuki Alto car which the accused had robbed from Sangowal village is yet to be recovered. He said a hunt is on to arrest of absconding accused.

The inspector said the accused were involved in multiple criminal incidents and more important information is expected from them during questioning.

Three Nihangs had allegedly robbed a farmer of his Alto car near Sangowal after threatening him with sharp-edged weapons on January 14. A case was registered against the unidentified accused at the Sadar police station.