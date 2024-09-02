Shots fired at eatery owner’s house, shop in Chandigarh

After refusing to pay the bill for their food, a group of 6-7 armed men targeted the owner of a joint at the Sector-14 Night Food Street, opening fire both at his shop and his residence in Sector 56. The assailants fired four shots at the victim’s door, before fleeing in their vehicles. (HT Photo)

The attackers, led by a man identified as Vijay, first assaulted the staff at the food joint late on Saturday night, before returning in the early hours to fire shots at the owner’s shop and home, leaving the victim and his wife scurrying for cover. Both escaped unhurt, said police.

According to police, the assailants got into a fight with the workers after refusing to pay the food bill.

The complainant, Robin, 36, told police that just as he returned home from the eatery in the wee hours of Sunday, two vehicles suddenly screeched to a halt in front of his house. Six to seven men, one of whom Robin identified as Vijay, emerged from the vehicles, and opened fire while also hurling abuses.

Reacting quickly, he ran inside his house for cover, said Robin. However, the assailants pursued their attack, firing four shots at his door, before fleeing in their vehicles.

According to Robin’s statement, Vijay and his associates had also targeted him earlier at his food outlet. Robin’s manager Amin informed him that the same group had visited the outlet earlier in the night and fired shots.

Facebook post claims responsibility

On Sunday, a Facebook account by the name of “CP Vijay Group” claimed responsibility for the attack on Robin. The post warned that “anyone who stands against Neetu in the upcoming elections should be cautious”. As per police, Neetu, is a resident of Sector 25 and a Congress worker.

Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 125, 109, 332 (A), 351 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against Vijay and his unidentified accomplices. A manhunt has been launched for Vijay and his unidentified accomplices.

Investigators said Vijay had been previously arrested in 15 cases of snatching, robbery and attempt to murder. He had opened fire at a man in Sector 25 in 2020 and fled to Patiala, where he hid himself with the help of a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member.