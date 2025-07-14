Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board dedicates five temples to public in Reasi

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Sunday dedicated five newly constructed temples to the public this month and has decided to construct five more in Reasi district. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board CEO Anshul Garg and other officials performing yagya in Katra on Sunday . (HT Photo)

During 75th meeting of the board, LG Manoj Sinha approved the dedication of five newly constructed temples to the public in the month of July, along with the construction of five additional temples in Reasi district.

As part of this initiative, the shrine board has formally dedicated the five temples on Sunday at each location in distinct villages across the district, namely Gorta Kalika Sathaan, Harotkote; Pancheri Galli, Dangakote; Tote Devsthan, Tote; Devigarh of tehsil Bhomag and Chasana.

Prior to the installation of the idols at the newly constructed temples, the shrine board organised a three-day hawan and puja ceremony at the Spiritual Growth Centre (SGC), Katra. These rituals were conducted by the shrine pujaris under the guidance of Padma Shri professor Vishwamurti Shastri for invoking divine blessings and sanctifying the proceedings in alignment with age-old Vedic traditions.

Following these preparatory rites, the Pran Pratishtha ceremonies-rituals and Kanya Poojan were performed at the respective temple locations. Each ceremony marked the formal consecration of the temple and its deity, carried out by learned pujaris of the shrine board in the presence of local community members and shrine board officials.

During the dedication ceremony of the newly constructed temples, Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board stated that the board has decided to entrust the management of these temples to the local communities. He underscored that by handing over the responsibility for daily worship and routine maintenance to local residents, the board aims to strengthen grassroots spiritual engagement in preserving cultural heritage while ensuring that the temples are maintained in a manner that reflects the community’s devotional spirit and traditions. CEO also exhorted that the shrine board shall be installing CCTV cameras at each of the newly constructed temples as a vital measure to ensure the sanctity of the premises and support the effective management of temple activities.