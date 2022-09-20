Sidhu’s plea to not appear as witness dismissed by court

A local court on Monday dismissed the application filed by former local bodies minister and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu through which he refused to appear in Ludhiana court as a witness in the harassment case filed against former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

The case against Ashu, in which Sidhu doesn’t want to appear as a witness, has been filed by dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon in connection with inquiry of Grand Manor Homes CLU case. Sidhu had pleaded that he cannot be summoned as a witness in the case. The dismissed DSP had pleaded in the court that Sidhu should be summoned as a witness in the case because it was during his (Sidhu’s) tenure as local bodies minister in 2019 that Ashu’s name had prominently figured in the probe report of CLU scam which was prepared by the officer and the case file was submitted in Sidhu’s office which is now reportedly “missing”. The DSP had alleged that during the inquiry, Ashu telephoned him and issued multiple threats, and tried to derail the inquiry using his political influence.

The court had summoned Sidhu as an important witness in the case. However, the Senior Congress leader has sought exemption citing security issues. The court dismissed the plea on Monday.