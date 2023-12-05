Significant dip in drone-drops along IB in Jammu: BSF IG DK Boora

The inspector general (IG) of the BSF’s Jammu frontier, DK Boora, on Tuesday said drone activities on the 198 km long Indo-Pak international border has witnessed a significant dip in Jammu. HT Image

Boora attributed the decline to the smashing of a Pakistan network that existed on the Indian side, which used to pick the consignments dropped by the drones.

“Pakistan would certainly like to send drones but the BSF is alert and using technology. Various intelligence agencies and police in hinterland are active and no border populace is involved (in picking Pakistani consignments). Besides, smashing Pakistani network on the border has resulted in the decline of drone activities,” Boora told media persons on 59th Raising Day of the BSF here.

When asked whether the BSF has analysed any security implications in the wake of Israel-Palestine war where Hamas fighters used motorised para-gliders to attack Israel, he said, “Certainly any conflict in the world has security implications and discussions do take place but we believe that man behind the machine is more important.”

“Our innovations are close to ground realities. Technology alone can’t be trusted. I don’t think that Pakistan would try something like this. And, when BSF is on guard, the citizens of the nation don’t need to worry,” he added.

“If Pakistan tried to do something like this, they would get a stinging response,” he asserted.

The IG BSF admitted that technology always added more teeth to the fire power but asserted alert soldier behind the machine was more important.

“Technology is certainly helping us but our jawans are always alert on the IB. We assure the countrymen that borders are secure. Farmers can do farming without any fear and fellow citizens can sleep without worrying about the border because BSF jawans are awake and alert on the border,” he said.

“Our boots on the ground are alive and effective. Any obstacle (Anti infiltration obstacle system) is not an obstacle unless and until it is under 24x7 surveillance and well covered by fire power,” he added.

Boora also informed that in recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Arnia and Ramgarh sectors, BSF retaliated strongly that caused over half a dozen fatal casualties and injuries to 20 others besides inflicting heavy losses upon Pakistan.

“Our priority is to maintain peace because it is imperative for the civilian population. It would be good for Pakistan to understand the importance of peace. Otherwise, it would get the same retaliation in case of any truce violation,” he said.

The IG further informed that post-skirmishes with Pakistan, there was peace on the IB but it can’t be called permanent.

“if Pakistan wanted to vitiate it, we are prepared to deal with the situation and we will also take care of our border population,” Boora said.

He also informed that winter strategy was put in place along the IB and BSF would not allow any infiltration to happen.