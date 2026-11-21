:Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s childhood home in Italy could well be converted into a museum. And the man behind the plan is Italy-based Sikh businessman Sukhdev Singh Kang who bought the property six years ago and says he is keen to meet the Gandhi family to acquire collectibles that can be displayed. Sikh businessman Sukhdev Singh Kang meets a guest outside Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s childhood home in Italy’s Vicenza province. (Sourced) more

“It’s called Indian House and it sports a Tricolour. A nameplate outside mentions it as the ‘place of birth of Sonia Gandhi’,” Kang said. The six-room home in a grey stone and concrete building in Lusiana in Italy’s Vicenza province is about an hour away from his place in Brescia, he said.

Kang, who is in Amritsar on a visit, moved to Italy from a village in Hoshiarpur in 1992 and has lived there ever since. Settling down wasn’t easy. “Earlier, I worked in a dairy farm, agriculture sector, a factory… In 2020, I bought the house in the names of my wife and daughter... A caretaker has been deputed at the house. If any tourist wishes to see the house, the caretaker facilitates it,” he said. Kang spends about 1,000 euros annually on the property, including property tax.

He said he and his family are admirers of the Gandhi family and celebrated Gandhi’s birthday every year by organising a large public function.

Narrating how he acquired the house, the businessman said, “I learnt from some of my contacts in Italy that there was keenness that the house should go to an Indian and a Sikh family.” Ever since, he has kept it as is, hoping to one day develop it into a museum, adding one more tourist spot, particularly for Indians visiting Italy.

Kang said he is confident that once fully developed, the museum will attract hundreds of visitors and contribute to the local village economy.

“My family had earlier turned down offers to rent out the property or convert it into a gurdwara, as they wanted to preserve its historical association with Sonia Gandhi and the Maino family,” Kang said.

“We do not want to rent out our prized possession or change its character. We intend to preserve it as a place associated with Gandhi’s family,” he said.

He added that he wants to develop the property into a state-of-the-art museum at the earliest but the lack of family related information is impeding the project. The next step is hopefully meeting Gandhi and her children, Rahul and Priyanka, to understand what kind of personal belongings, photographs, documents and other memorabilia could be displayed in the proposed museum.

“We need many things for the museum, once we get those we will display them there,” he said.

Interest in Gandhi’s life story, including her growing up years in Italy, has rekindled after the release of her memoir, “Belong: A Journey of Love”. And Kang is looking forward to reading it.