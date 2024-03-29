Simranjit Mann to contest from Sangrur again

Chandigarh Mann won the 2022 bypoll when the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Bhagwant Mann, who was elected as an MLA from Dhuri in the state assembly elections. (HT photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and sitting member of Parliament (MP) Simranjit Singh Mann on Thursday said he will again contest from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

Mann won the 2022 bypoll when the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Bhagwant Mann, who was elected as an MLA from Dhuri in the state assembly elections.

Mann also announced five candidates for Punjab and two from Haryana. He said Khushalpal Singh Mann will contest from Anandpur Sahib, Amritpal Singh Chandra from Ludhiana, Baldev Singh Gagra from Faridkot, Mohinder Pal Singh from Patiala, Harjeet Singh Virk from Karnal and Khazan Singh from Kurukshetra.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, while voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25.