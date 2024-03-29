 Simranjit Mann to contest from Sangrur again - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Simranjit Mann to contest from Sangrur again

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Mann also announced five candidates for Punjab and two from Haryana. He said Khushalpal Singh Mann will contest from Anandpur Sahib, Amritpal Singh Chandra from Ludhiana, Baldev Singh Gagra from Faridkot, Mohinder Pal Singh from Patiala, Harjeet Singh Virk from Karnal and Khazan Singh from Kurukshetra

Chandigarh

Mann won the 2022 bypoll when the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Bhagwant Mann, who was elected as an MLA from Dhuri in the state assembly elections. (HT photo)
Mann won the 2022 bypoll when the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Bhagwant Mann, who was elected as an MLA from Dhuri in the state assembly elections. (HT photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and sitting member of Parliament (MP) Simranjit Singh Mann on Thursday said he will again contest from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mann won the 2022 bypoll when the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Bhagwant Mann, who was elected as an MLA from Dhuri in the state assembly elections.

Mann also announced five candidates for Punjab and two from Haryana. He said Khushalpal Singh Mann will contest from Anandpur Sahib, Amritpal Singh Chandra from Ludhiana, Baldev Singh Gagra from Faridkot, Mohinder Pal Singh from Patiala, Harjeet Singh Virk from Karnal and Khazan Singh from Kurukshetra.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, while voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Simranjit Mann to contest from Sangrur again
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On