Sippy Sidhu murder case: Identity of victim’s servant questioned by defence

The identity of a key prosecution witness, Jeewan Singh, alias Sunny Singh, who was the servant of slain advocate Sippy Sidhu, has been questioned by the defence counsel who pointed out that his actual name as per documents is Sunny Singh while he is Jeewan Singh as per CBI chargesheet. National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, 34, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. His family has accused Kalyani of killing him as they had turned down her marriage proposal. (HT Photo)

In the deposition sheet, however, the name of this witness is Jeewan Singh, alias Sunny Singh, termed as improvement by the defence.

Sunny Singh, a key prosecution witness of CBI, told the court in his examination-in-chief earlier this month that he was massaging Sippy Sidhu’s feet on the evening of September 20, 2015, when the latter told his mother that he got a call from the accused, Kalyani Singh.

Sippy had then told his mother that Kalyani has called him (Sippy) and he did not want to go. However, his mother asked him to go and see what Kalyani was saying. He had also deposed that a few moments after he left, Sippy’s mother received a call that her son had been killed.

Raising questions on the identity of Jeewan, alias Sunny, defence counsel Sartej Singh Narula stated in court that CBI produced one Sunny Singh who claims to be Jeewan Singh, the deceased’s servant.

“All documents, including his PAN card and Aadhaar, show him to be Sunny Singh,” said Narula, while adding that most of the statements given in court were an improvement and not as per original statement given to CBI.

“My statement was recorded by CBI in 2021. I do not know what was recorded by CBI as I am illiterate. At the time of recording statements with CBI, no document with the name Sunny Singh was prepared and therefore I mentioned my name as Jeewan Singh,” he stated.

The witness added that it was wrong to suggest that he was not Jeewan, but Sunny.

National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, 34, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. His family has accused Kalyani of killing him as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

Justice Sabina’s special secretary records statement

The court recorded statements of Rajkumari, then special secretary to justice Sabina (accused Kalyani’s mother) on Friday. Rajkumari confirmed to the court that the SIM card allegedly used by Kalyani during the commission of offence was taken by her mother.

“In 2014, justice Sabina had asked me to purchase a SIM from BSNL in my name, which I did. I handed over the SIM to justice Sabina who had purchased it for her daughter,” she told the court.

The defence counsel stated that since this was not incriminating evidence, she was not cross-examined.