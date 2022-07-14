Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI court rejects Kalyani’s bail plea
Observing that the investigation is at a crucial stage and there is every apprehension of her pressurising the witnesses, a special CBI court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu.
Sidhu was shot dead at a Sector-27 park on the evening of September 20, 2015. After over six years, Kalyani, 36, daughter of justice Sabina, a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, was arrested on June 15.
According to the CBI investigation, Kalyani was in a close relationship with Sippy, but her marriage proposal was turned down by his family. Further, Sippy leaked her objectionable photographs, which caused embarrassment to Kalyani and her family.
To get rid of Sippy, on September 20, Kalyani, along with an unknown assailant, murdered Sippy by using fire arms and were seen running from the spot, CBI has claimed.
“There is prima facie involvement of applicant/accused Kalyani Singh in the commission of murder of deceased Sippy Sidhu,” the agency had stated in court.
Kalyani’s counsel Sartej Narula had argued that CBI had falsely implicated Kalyani without any evidence.
“Sippy’s post-mortem report would show that it is not Kalyani, but someone taller than Sippy who fired those shots. Also, Sippy had six girlfriends, several property disputes and was being threatened by someone. Those persons could be responsible for his death and not Kalyani,” her bail application had stated.
Pleading for bail for Kalyani, who is in judicial custody since June 21, it was argued that she had always cooperated with the investigation and will not tamper with any evidence.
But public prosecutor PK Dogra termed the accused as a “clever person” who even remained “deceptive” during her polygraph test.
Dogra said the investigation was at a very crucial stage and Kalyani belonged to an influential family. “If she is released on bail, prosecution’s entire case will suffer, which has been brought on track with fresh investigation,” the public prosecutor argued.
After hearing both sides, special CBI judge Jagjit Singh dismissed the bail application. “The investigation is at a crucial stage, as the weapon of offence and co-accused are to be found out and arrested,” the order read.
The judge said there was no dispute about the accused being an influential person…and “there is every apprehension of her pressurising the witnesses and tampering with the evidence, if she is released on bail, which will hamper the subsequent trial”.
“At this stage, no ground is made out to allow the bail application and the same is accordingly dismissed,” the judge ordered.
Irked by water logging, TDI City residents dump rainwater at developer’s office in Mohali
Vexed over the accumulation of rainwater at TDI City, Sector 117, for the past five days, shopkeepers and residents on Thursday collected the water in a tanker and dumped it at TDI's corporate office in protest. “Shopkeepers and residents have suffered losses and harassment due to rainwater entering their premises. But TDI has failed to act,” he said.
Medical officer vacancies: Chandigarh admn conducts interviews of 44 doctors from Haryana
The UT administration on Wednesday conducted the interviews of 44 doctors from Haryana to fill 30 vacant posts of medical officers (MOs) and dental surgeons on deputation in Chandigarh. One MO from Delhi and two from Himachal Pradesh also applied and showed up for interviews. Eventually in May, the Haryana government also sent a panel of 44 doctors, who appeared for interviews on Wednesday.
Zirakpur realtor switches car’s number to avoid bank seizure, caught by real owner
A 30-year-old property dealer, who was avoiding the seizure of A resident of Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, Balbir's car bought on loan by switching its number plate, is now cooling his heels behind the bars, after the real owner of the registration number caught him. Unable to pay the instalments of his Tata Zest car after the death of his father, Balbir Singh, a resident of Maya Garden, Zirakpur, a month ago decided to change its number plate to dodge the bank.
Karnal couple killed as car has head-on collision with school bus
A 37-year-old woman and Meena's husband were killed as their car had a head-on collision with a speeding school bus near Pakka Khera Mod village on Assandh-Karnal road in Karnal district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Meena and residents of Bassi village of the district, 43, Yashwinder Singh. The accident was so severe that Yashwinder died on the spot while Meena succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.
Chandigarh resident arrested with illicit liquor
Police arrested a man recovering illicit liquor from The accused, Ram Darbar's possession of Phase 1, Vishnu Kumar. The accused, Vishnu Kumar of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. 17-yr-old apprehended with drugs Chandigarh A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended with habit-forming drugs and heroin during checking and recovered 46 injections — 23 promethazine hydrochloride and 23 pentazocine lactate — along with 10.25 gm heroin from his possession near Shani Mandir, Railway road, Mauli Jagran Complex. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.
