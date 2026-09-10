SIR duty may hit power supply, PSPCL seeks exemption for technical staff

The Punjab power department has sought immediate exemption of technical officers and field staff of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) from duties assigned to them for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, citing the need to maintain uninterrupted power supply during the ongoing paddy season. The department warned that withdrawal of technical personnel for election-related work could affect the utilities’ ability to respond to field requirements and maintain uninterrupted supply. (HT)

In a letter addressed to all deputy commissioners on Wednesday, administrative secretary, Power, Basant Garg said several PSPCL and PSTCL officers and technical personnel had been deployed as additional assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), supervisors and booth level officers (BLOs). He sought their immediate withdrawal from SIR duties and deployment back in their parent departments.

The department has particularly flagged the deployment of technical manpower in field positions. Garg said in the North Zone alone, comprising Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr circles, 12 technical officers had been deputed as additional AEROs and supervisors and directed to be fully relieved of their power-sector duties during the SIR exercise.

The request comes at a time when PSPCL and PSTCL are handling increased operational requirements during the paddy season, when uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers and agricultural feeders requires round-the-clock field-level technical support.

“PSPCL and PSTCL are essential service undertakings responsible for generation, transmission, distribution and supply of power to approximately 1.07 crore consumers across Punjab,” Garg said in the letter.

The department warned that withdrawal of technical personnel for election-related work could affect the utilities’ ability to respond to field requirements and maintain uninterrupted supply.

“Withdrawal of officers and technical field staff for a non-departmental assignment impairs the corporations’ ability to maintain continuous and uninterrupted supply,” the letter said, adding that this could cause “public inconvenience in the districts concerned”.

The department has also referred to an earlier decision of the office of the chief electoral officer, Punjab, which granted exemption to PSPCL technical officers and officials from general election duty under instructions issued on March 7, 2014, on the ground that they were associated with essential services.