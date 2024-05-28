Sirsa: Cong vs BJP: After poll day scuffle, cross-FIRs registered

Two days after a scuffle broke out between the wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Sirsa Ashok Tanwar, her aides and Congress leader Naveen Kedia and the party workers over the alleged distribution of money during voting in Sirsa, the police on Monday registered cross FIRs in the case. Sirsa police spokesperson Surjeet Singh said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed led by DSP Subhash Chandra to investigate the entire case. (HT Photo)

The Sirsa city police registered a case against Ashok Tanwar’s wife Avantika Maken Tanwar, her son and daughter, party workers--Shubham Chindalia, Likhil Tekewadia, Chandra, Vishal Soni, Ankur Soni and others, under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (common object of unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief), 452 (house-trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 171-C (undue influence at elections), 171-E (bribery), 171H (Illegal payments in connection with an election) of the Indian Penal Code and The Representation of the People Act on the complaint of Naman Kedia son of Congress leader Naveen Kedia.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

However, the police registered a cross FIR against Congress leaders- Naveen Kedia, his son Naman Kedia and others under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (common object of unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Ashok Tanwar’s wife Avantika Maken Tanwar.

As per the information, the incident occurred on May 25. Congress leader Naveen Kedia and his son Naman received information that BJP candidate Tanwar’s wife Avantika and her supporters were distributing money outside the polling booth at Jain School in Sirsa city. When the duo along with other party workers reached there, an altercation broke out with Avantika and BJP workers.

“My car was attacked by Avantika and her supporters and the vehicle’s glass had broken. When we reached my officer located at Rori Bazar, Avantika and her supporters barged into my officer and attacked us,” Naveen Kedia said.

Avantika alleged that the Congress workers had misbehaved with her and her daughter outside the polling booth. She alleged that Congress workers were instigated by Naveen Kedia, his son Naman and Rajan Mehta to misbehave with her and her daughter.

Sirsa police spokesperson Surjeet Singh said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed led by DSP Subhash Chandra to investigate the entire case.

“Cross FIRs have been registered and the police will question both the parties,” the spokesman added.