SIT grilled Ram Rahim 3 days after naming him in two sacrilege cases
Faridkot : After nominating Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as accused in the Bargari sacrilege case, the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases visited the Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district on March 2 and questioned him for the third time in four months.
The visit was kept under wraps due to Punjab assembly elections. Earlier, the SIT had questioned Ram Rahim at Sunaria jail on November 8 and December 12.
Ram Rahim, serving a 20-year term for raping two women disciples at his ashram and life term for murdering a journalist, was released from Sunaria jail on February 7 on furlough. He was again sent to the jail after his furlough ended on February 28.
The SIT led by Ludhiana range inspector general of police (IGP) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar asked around 170 questions from the sect head during his eight hours of grilling over his alleged role in two sacrilege cases wherein derogatory posters were put up at Bargari on September 24, 2015, night and torn pages of a “bir” were found scattered near Bargari gurdwara on October 12, 2015.
On February 27, the SIT had nominated Ram Rahim as the main conspirator in the derogatory posters and Bargari sacrilege cases. On February 28, the SIT sent a letter to the Rohtak district magistrate seeking permission to interrogate Ram Rahim at Sunairia jail on February 28, following which instructions were issued to the jail superintendent to allow the SIT to question the dera chief on March 2.
An official privy to the development said after finding more evidence, the SIT visited Sunaria jail and questioned Ram Rahim for the third time. “Around 170 questions were asked from the dera head, which included his role in the Bargari sacrilege cases. He was also asked about the structure and functioning of dera’s management committee,” the official said.
Why sect harbouring families of POs, SIT asks Ram Rahim
The SIT also questioned the Ram Rahim regarding the whereabouts of three absconding members of the dera’s national committee -- Sandeep Bareta, Pardeep Kler and Harsh Dhuri -- who are the key link in Punjab’s three sacrilege incidents that sparked off state-wide protests in 2015. The trio has been declared proclaimed offenders (PO) in five sacrilege cases.
“During interrogation, Ram Rahim denied to have any information of Breta, Kler and Dhuri and refused to have any link with them at present. The SIT counter questioned him why the sect is harbouring families of absconding national committee members on the dera premises at Sirsa if they have no link with them at present? Ram Rahim, however, failed to give a satisfactory answer and tried to evade the following questions,” the official said.
The SIT in a chargesheet claimed that the interrogation of other accused and the dera head’s questioning gives clear evidence that the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib was committed on the directions of Ram Rahim. The probe team claims to have found that the instructions to execute sacrilege at Bargari, Moga and Gurusar were given by Bareta, Kler and Dhuri in Sangrur to the district dera committee members on Ram Rahim’s directions.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics