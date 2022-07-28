SITs probing 2015 police firing cases fail to file status reports

Faridkot : The special investigation teams (SITs) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents have failed to submit status reports in the Faridkot court even as the deadline for the same ended on Wednesday.

On October 14, 2015, police had opened fire at people protesting at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan against a sacrilege incident that had taken place at Bargari in Faridkot district. While two protesters --- Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district --- were killed in Behbal Kalan, several were injured in Kotkapura.

An SIT led by additional director general of police LK Yadav is probing the Kotkapura firing incident while another SIT led by inspector general of police Naunihal Singh is investigating the Behbal Kalan incident.

On July 12, the trial court in Faridkot directed both the SITs to submit their status reports within a fortnight. People familiar with the matter said the probe teams will move applications in the court to seek more time.

“So far, the status report has not been filed in the court and the investigation is under process. We are coordinating with the legal team to approach the court to seek more time to file the status report,” said a member of the SIT probing Behbal Kalan firing incident.

The Sources said that the SIT probing Kotkapura firing incidents also has not filed the status report in the court and the probe team is also likely to seek more time from the court.

The order to submit the status reports was issued by the court of additional sessions judge Rajiv Kalra during a hearing in the Behbal Kalan firing case on the framing of charges against the accused.

“The present case related to an incident of Behbal Kalan and the investigation with regard to another incident related to Kotkapura is still going on. The SIT of both incidents of Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan have been directed by the Punjab and Haryana high court to submit the final reports under Section 173 of the CrPC before the court at the earliest. While observing so, the HC has directed this court to take all these cases simultaneously on the same day and decide the same in accordance with law,” the judge had said in the order on July 12.

