SITs probing 2015 police firing cases fail to file status reports
Faridkot : The special investigation teams (SITs) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents have failed to submit status reports in the Faridkot court even as the deadline for the same ended on Wednesday.
On October 14, 2015, police had opened fire at people protesting at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan against a sacrilege incident that had taken place at Bargari in Faridkot district. While two protesters --- Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district --- were killed in Behbal Kalan, several were injured in Kotkapura.
An SIT led by additional director general of police LK Yadav is probing the Kotkapura firing incident while another SIT led by inspector general of police Naunihal Singh is investigating the Behbal Kalan incident.
On July 12, the trial court in Faridkot directed both the SITs to submit their status reports within a fortnight. People familiar with the matter said the probe teams will move applications in the court to seek more time.
“So far, the status report has not been filed in the court and the investigation is under process. We are coordinating with the legal team to approach the court to seek more time to file the status report,” said a member of the SIT probing Behbal Kalan firing incident.
The Sources said that the SIT probing Kotkapura firing incidents also has not filed the status report in the court and the probe team is also likely to seek more time from the court.
The order to submit the status reports was issued by the court of additional sessions judge Rajiv Kalra during a hearing in the Behbal Kalan firing case on the framing of charges against the accused.
“The present case related to an incident of Behbal Kalan and the investigation with regard to another incident related to Kotkapura is still going on. The SIT of both incidents of Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan have been directed by the Punjab and Haryana high court to submit the final reports under Section 173 of the CrPC before the court at the earliest. While observing so, the HC has directed this court to take all these cases simultaneously on the same day and decide the same in accordance with law,” the judge had said in the order on July 12.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
