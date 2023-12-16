close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six CHCs to receive 12 crore boost in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 16, 2023 10:54 PM IST

As part of an effort to elevate healthcare services in rural areas, the government has sanctioned a substantial 400 crore budget to upgrade 68 community health centres (CHCs) across Punjab. The district’s six hospitals in Giaspura, Sahnewal, Payal, Maloud, Sidhwan bet, and Macchiwara are set to receive a 12 crore boost under this project.

Six CHCs to receive 12 crore boost in Ludhiana. (ht file)

This move, a first investment since 1998 in CHCs by NABARD’s project, signals a renewed focus on bolstering healthcare services in villages. The allocated funds are expected to address the longstanding challenges faced by these health centres, particularly in rural areas.

The CHC in Macchiwara Sahib is set to receive the highest allocation, with an expenditure of up to 4.5 crore. Under the project, the existing 30-bedded CHC will witness upgrades, including the expansion of wards, enhancement of the out-patient department (OPD), and augmentation of emergency services. Many CHCs currently grapple with limited facilities, leading to overcrowded wards, insufficient toilets, and compromised patient care.

Speaking on the project’s details, SDO of Punjab health system corporation Sukhwant Singh stated that the planning phase is complete, and a team will soon visit the designated sites for implementation. The project aims to not only address structural issues by repairing aging buildings but also improve essential facilities for patient treatment and care.

