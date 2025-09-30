Six from Ambala killed as cars collide head-on in Kurukshetra

Six people, including five from a family, died in a head-on collision between two cars near Ghararsi village of Kurukshetra district on Monday morning, police said. One of the cars involved in the accident near Ghararsi village on the Dhand-Kurukshetra road in Haryana on Monday. (PTI)

Adarsh police station in-charge Dinesh Singh said the accident occurred around 7 am and is believed to have been caused by speeding.

He said the impact was so severe that both the vehicles were reduced to a mangled mess. Local residents had to cut open the car doors to rescue the trapped passengers.

The deceased were identified as Praveen, Suman, Rajendra, his brother Pawan, his wife Urmila and their daughter Vanshika. All were residents of Bubka village in Ambala.

They were travelling in a Maruti Swift from Yamunanagar to Kaithal, to attend the cremation of a relative.

While five died at the spot, 18-year-old Vanshika sustained serious injuries and died during treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

On the other hand, four people travelling in a Tata Harrier were also injured. They were identified as Santosh, Praveen, Rishipal and his wife Leela Devi.

They were on their way from Kaithal to Mulana in Ambala for medical treatment of Leela Devi, who had recently undergone some surgery.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, and the injured were getting treatment at the hospital. However, the exact reason of the accident was not clear, police suspect speeding and overtaking as the purported cause behind the incident.