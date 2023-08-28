Six educators from region to get National Teachers’ Award

Ludhiana/Rohtak/Srinagar/Dharamshala : Six teachers from the region will be honoured with the prestigious National Teachers’ Award 2023. Six teachers from the region, two from Punjab, and one each from Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal and J&K, will be honoured with the prestigious National Teachers’ Award 2023.

These include two teachers from Punjab -- Amritpal Singh, a computer teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Chhapar, Pakhowal, Ludhiana, and Bhupinder Kaur Gogia, principal at Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana --- Satyapal Singh, Government Senior Secondary School, Buroli, Rewari (Haryana); Sanjay Kumar, Government Model High School, Sector 49D, Chandigarh; Reyaz Ahmed Sheikh, Government Middle School, Poshnari, Chittergul, Anantnag (J&K); and Vijay Kumar, Government Senior Secondary School Mohtli, Indora, Kangra (HP).

The awardees will be feted during a special ceremony scheduled for September 5 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards, acknowledging the transformative impact these educators have had on the lives of their students.

Each of the recipients will be bestowed with a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a prestigious silver medal, signifying the nation’s appreciation for their remarkable contributions.

Amritpal Singh

Computer teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Chhapar, Pakhowal, Ludhiana

Age: 41

Teaching career: 17 years

Claim to fame: Singh was instrumental in the ICT Parwaz project, aimed at enhancing the learning experience of students through innovative assessment tools and mobile games. Singh’s devotion to fostering cultural connections among students through folk dance and music education is also noteworthy. He authored four books, focusing on computer science. He was a recipient of the State Award-2021, besides award from the Khalsa Global Reach Foundation, USA, and fellowship from the Government of India for miniature culture.

Bhupinder Kaur Gogia

Principal, Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana

Teaching career: 32 years

Claim to fame: Gogia started her teaching career in 1991 and has since made a significant impact on various educational institutions, including Sacred Heart Convent School, Kundan Vidya Mandir, Guru Nanak Engineering College, and Khalsa College for Women in Ludhiana. With a strong academic background, including a gold medal in MSc (applied mathematics) in 2010 and additional degrees in PGDSM, B.Ed, and M.Ed.

Satyapal Singh

Science teacher, Government Senior Secondary School, at Rewari’s Buroli.

Age: 50

Teaching career: 21 years

Claim to fame: Singh has written books for government school students of Classes 3 to 8. He also received the Haryana State Teacher Award in 2021. He has prepared science content for students and teachers of Haryana on Chalklit application. He started a YouTube channel on which students can get study material topic and unit wise. He also got the first position in the state level ‘Indar Danush’ exam in 2022. He set up science labs on his own expensein every school where he got posted.

Reyaz Ahmad Sheikh

Age: 40

Teaching career: 14 years

Teacher at Government Middle School Poshnari in Shangus, Anantnag (J&K)

Claim to fame: Sheikh was instrumental in increasing enrolment of the girls in Poshnari, an educationally and economically backward area. Not only education, but he encouraged students to take part in co-curricular activities. Since 2019, a group of students, including girls, goes to Gulmarg for 15-day snow skiing course.

Vijay Kumar

Lecturer (mathematics), GSSS Mohtli, Indora, Kangra (HP)

Age: 47

Teaching career: 22 years

Claim to Fame: Kumar started his YouTube channel “Skool Maths” during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 to teach his students online. He was instrumental in setting up Ramanajun Mathematics Park at the school, where students learn math through simple techniques. Kumar also got smart classrooms set up in the school. He teaches math with the help of ICT tools. In 2022, he was given Fullbright Teaching Award by United States-India Educational Foundation.

