Six years on, Chandigarh’s industrial policy set for an overhaul

With some industrial units closing down or migrating, the Chandigarh Industrial Policy is set to be overhauled to meet industrialists’ emerging needs nearly six years after it came into force.

The administration has sought industrialists’ feedback and is preparing a comprehensive report on issues being faced by them.

Industries’ director Jagjit Singh said, “We are analysing all issues pertaining to industries’ growth and other requirements.”

The policy, which was announced with much fanfare in 2015, assured ease of doing business, ease of transfer of property, promotion of the city’s industry at national and international levels, development of infrastructure in the industrial area, and a preferential procurement policy.

The industry was allotted dedicated sectors — Industrial Area Phases 1 and 2 in the original city plan. Phases 1 and 2 have 1,884 plots spread over 150 acres.

“In the last five years, the number of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) have decreased by nearly 35% and industrial workforce has shrunk by around 20%. Nearly 40% space in the twin industrial areas is lying vacant,” said a senior UT official, who did not wish to be named.

Lauding the move to reassess the industrial policy, Industries’ Association of Chandigarh president Pankaj Khanna said, “Industrial Area Phase 1 has numerous freehold plots ranging from 1 acre to 25 acres that have been lying idle as old businesses are no longer viable. Suitable policy initiatives are needed to ensure such plots serve some purpose. Education, skill development, healthcare, and convention halls can be allowed in these areas.”