Six-year-old mowed down by school van on campus in Ludhiana: Kin hold candle march, push for principal’s arrest

Kin of six-year-old Amaira Sood, who was mowed down to death by a school bus on the campus of BCM Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, on Monday, continued their protest, seeking the arrest of principal DP Guleria on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. The kin stated that they will continue the protest till the principal is arrested. The family also held a candle march on Chandigarh Road, seeking justice for Amaira. The minor was killed after getting off from the school van on December 16. (HT File)

Meanwhile, the school management released a statement, claiming that misinformation has been circulating regarding the accident, and the school has been subjected to false accusations and allegations. They wish to clarify that the accident occurred in seconds as the events unfolded rapidly, leading to the mishappening. The statement claimed that they categorically deny the allegations of removing blood stains or tampering with camera recordings.

Amit Sood, uncle of the victim, stated that the family is in contact with the police officials. The police are claiming that they are investigating the case and putting efforts to make the arrest. However, Amit alleged that the police are reluctant in arresting the accused.

“We have decided to continue the protest till the police arrest all the accused,” he added.

Meenakshi, media coordinator from the school, stated that the child was rushed to the medical room in the school and on assessing the severity of the injury, was also sent to Fortis Hospital with four teachers. The parents and the police were immediately informed. The police arrived in time. The owner and driver of the vehicle were produced before the police and taken into custody. The police investigated the accident spot and recorded the evidence. They also took custody of the computers and NVR recordings of the accident. The school provided full support to the police and parents.

“We understand that this is an irreparable loss and share the grief of the parents. We have strengthened the drop off protocols to ensure that the best safety management practices are in place to prevent such accidents in the future,” said the statement.

The student lost her life due to alleged negligence by the school authorities. She was mowed down by the school bus inside the premises after being forced to alight in the absence of an attendant.

The Division number 7 police have lodged an FIR under Sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence,or giving false information to screen offender) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the driver, principal DP Guleria and management members, following the complaint by Anurag Sood, father of the victim.