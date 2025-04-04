Sizzling April ahead in Chandigarh: Temp to hit 40°C by next week

After a hotter-than-average March, the heat is only going to intensify in April, according to the long-range forecast (LRF) issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The day temperature could soar to 40°C by next week, signalling the onset of a particularly hot spell in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The IMD’s forecast, based on probability models, predicts that both maximum and minimum temperatures are highly likely to remain above normal. This follows an unusually warm March 2025, where the average maximum temperature of 29.1°C was the highest since 2022, when it had gone up to 30.9°C.

Rainfall in April, meanwhile, is expected to be near normal, around 13.4 mm, largely dependent on strong Western Disturbances (WD) affecting the region. However, there are no such systems expected in the coming days, according to the IMD.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul confirmed that the scorching trend was likely to continue through the summer season till June, while rain will be below normal for this period as of now.

As per the updated seasonal forecast, both maximum and minimum temperature will remain above normal. While heatwaves in the city are unlikely in April, there is a high probability of heatwaves in May and June.

A heatwave is declared for this region when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and goes over 4.5°C above normal.

The maximum temperature already surged to 35.8°C on Thursday, 3.2°C above the normal and highest so far this year. Before this, the day temperature has crossed 35°C only once this year, when it reached 35.1°C on March 27.

The minimum temperature also climbed from 13.6°C on Wednesday to 15.1°C on Thursday, but still 3.8 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 35°C and 38°C, while the minimum temperature will stay between 14°C and 15°C.