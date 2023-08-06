Chandigarh: Leisure Zone romp home, Sukhna Zone win nail-biter

Skipper Arjun Azad’s blistering 90 off 52 helped Leisure Zone on Saturday storm home against Terrace Zone. The side recorded a 52-run victory on the second day of the UT Cricket Association’s inaugural Shahid Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament at the Sector 16 Stadium. Arjun Azad was awarded the man of the match for his brilliant innings. (HT photo)

The duo of Arjun Azad and Tushar Joshi laid a strong foundation for the team with a partnership of 70 runs in the first seven overs. Terrace Zone got their first breakthrough in the form of Tushar, who was dismissed for 23. Gaurav Puri soon followed suit, going out for 3.

Arjun stitched together a vital 67-run partnership with Surya Narayan. Thereafter, skipper was dismissed for 90 — an innings studded with four sixes and eight fours leaving the side at 142/4 in 16th over. With Arpit Pannu, Ashwin Murugan, Mayank Sidhu and unbeaten Hardik Chowdhary contributing a handful of runs each, Leisure Zone totalled 190/7 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Mandeep Singh and Ravindra Pal Singh bagged two wickets each from the fielding side.

Chasing down the target, Terrace Zone got off to a poor start as the team struggled and stared at a 45/4 score. Ashwini Murugan, who has been a part of multiple Indian Premier League sides, shone through for his side in the capacity of a guest player, striking thrice in as many overs to dismiss Chaitanya Sharma, Amrit Lubana and Nikhil Sharma. Tailenders Niupan Sharda, Aryan Duggal, Ravindrapal Singh and Mandeep Singh were also dismissed cheaply as captain Bhagmender Lather, who posted a valiant 36 was left to fight a losing battle.

Final-over finish

Earlier in the morning, Sukhna Zone had edged Plaza Zone in a final-over finish. Batting first, Plaza Zone scored 156/6 in 20 overs, with Jagmeet Singh and Guntash Veer Singh hitting impressive 73 and 47 runs each. Amit Shukla took maximum two wickets.

In reply, Sukha skipper Arslan Khan made a strong start, hitting 37 off 26 balls. He was supported by Pradeep Yadav, Sanyam Saini and top-scorer Sagar Sarahan. The team chased down the target with five balls to spare. Hartejaswi Kapoor took the maximum two wickets in the second innings.