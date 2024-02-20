Slum-free Panchkula: CM inspects land earmarked for rehabilitation

In the pipeline for about three decades, the project to provide 7,500 flats as part of the slum rehabilitation in Panchkula is finally gaining pace. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar reviewing the land earmarked for the rehabilitation of slum residents in Panchkula. (HT)

Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Vidhan Sabha speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, on Monday visited the land earmarked for the rehabilitation of poor people residing in slums at Kharak Mangoli village, Rajiv and Indira colonies in Panchkula.

While interacting with media, Khattar said, “People in Kharak Mangoli village, Rajiv and Indira colonies have been living in unauthorised slums for years. To remove these encroachments and rehabilitate the people, 59.12 acre land has been identified in Kharak Mangoli village by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).”

“As the land identified is under different departments, HSVP has been directed to hold a meeting with forest, public works, irrigation and water resources and revenue departments to discuss all aspects related to this land and prepare a scheme accordingly,” said CM.

CM interacts with Dhanas, Maloya residents

The chief minister said that in view of the rehabilitation scheme to be prepared for slum dwellers of Kharak Mangoli, Rajiv and Indira colonies, he visited Dhanas and Maloya areas of Chandigarh on Monday and interacted with the residents as well as officers of the administration there. He said, “Before finalising the scheme, discussions will be held with all stakeholders on various models. If necessary, the government will also facilitate loans for beneficiaries through banks.”

Khattar said that a portion of HSVP land, adjacent to Ghaggar river, is lying unused due to its low-lying nature. He directed the officer concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for the utilisation of this land, considering the safe flow of water in the Ghaggar river.

In response to a question regarding the government’s action plan to make Gurugram, Faridabad and other big cities slum-free, CM said a separate plan will be prepared for each city based on the availability of land and encroachment in the area.