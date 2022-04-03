Smriti Irani visits Chandigarh, stays mum on Punjab’s claim on UT
Union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani who was in the city on Saturday, refrained from commenting on the controversial Punjab assembly resolution on the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.
Inaugurating the zonal conference with states and stakeholders, the union minister said , “The AAP-led Punjab government has assured us full support in implementation of the centre’s women and child development schemes. Once they get settled in their new roles, officials will share their inputs on the state’s requirements.”
Irani requested stakeholders to use the ‘Mission Shakti’ scheme implementation guidelines in their assessment. Asserting that woman and child development was an important pillar in the governance structure, the minister said coordination among departments is vital for implementation of the ministry’s schemes.
“The poshan tracker with its large sample size helps in improving the quality of the assessment and is an effective tool in monitoring women and child development schemes,” said Irani.
The conference was organised to sensitise state governments and the UT administration on three umbrella missions – Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya – to facilitate proper implementation of schemes over the next five years.
Representatives from the departments of women and child development from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Delhi and other organisations discussed schemes pertaining to women and child development during the consultation session with the states and UTs.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop to three
The tricity recorded three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a 50% drop from the six infections the day before. Two of the fresh cases surfaced in Chandigarh's Sector 35 and 36, while the third was reported from Mohali. Panchkula completed four days without any increase in its case tally. As many as 17 patients are still infected with the virus in Chandigarh, eight in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
-
Op Muskan: 28 child beggars, labourers rescued in Chandigarh
On April 1, as many as 16 children who were found begging across Chandigarh – Sector 44/45 chowk; Sector 17 Bus Stand Chowk; Sector 15 market, Sector 17 plaza and Sector 30 market – were medically examined at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and admitted at Asha Kiran, Sector 46, and Women Worker Hostel, Sector 24. The next day, seven more beggars and five child labourers were rescued from the Burail Market.
-
Panjab University likely to scrap MPhil from 2022-23 session
Panjab University is likely to discontinue the MPhil programme being run in its various departments from the 2022-23 academic session, in line with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). A decision in this regard was taken by the varsity's apex governing body, the senate, in February. Earlier this year, Delhi University had also decided to discontinue the programme from the next session.
-
Chandigarh: Elante Mall officials booked for barricading food court entrance
Police have booked members of Elante Mall's management after they ordered barricading of the mall's food court in the wee hours of Saturday following a dispute with its lessee. Gupta's counsel, Rajneesh Sareen, said the nine-year lease for the food court ended on March 31. But Gupta had requested extension in lieu of the time lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic and some renovations.
-
North zone AG hockey tournament: Delhi thrash Himachal Pradesh 8-0, make it to semi finals
Riding on fine performances, accountant general Delhi thrashed AG Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in the opening match of the North Zone Hockey Tournament at the Sector 42 stadium on Saturday. AG Delhi took the lead in the third minute when captain Sanjeev Sharma scored a field goal. Led by impressive performances, AG Delhi players dominated the first half and were leading 4-0 going into the half time.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics