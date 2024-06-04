Snatchers on the prowl in Chandigarh, two incidents reported

Two men fell prey to snatchers in separate incidents in Chandigarh on Sunday. The first incident occurred near the Ram Darbar bus stand. (Istock)

Naresh Kumar, a resident of Mannet Enclave-2, Zirakpur (Punjab), reported that two unidentified individuals on a Honda Activa scooter snatched his wallet. The incident occurred near the Ram Darbar bus stand.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The wallet, containing ₹2,000 in cash and an Aadhaar card, was stolen from the front pocket of his shirt.

In another incident, Ajay Kumar, a Maloya Colony resident, fell victim to a similar crime.

In his complaint, he reported that two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle snatched his belongings, including ₹5,000 in cash, a voter ID card, and an Aadhaar card.

The incident took place near the petrol pump in Industrial Area, Phase 2. Following the two snatchings, cases were registered under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 31 police station.

Investigation is underway in both the cases to trace and nab the snatchers, said police.