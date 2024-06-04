 Snatchers on the prowl in Chandigarh, two incidents reported - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Snatchers on the prowl in Chandigarh, two incidents reported

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 04, 2024 04:54 PM IST

Naresh Kumar, a resident of Mannet Enclave-2, Zirakpur (Punjab), reported that two unidentified individuals on a Honda Activa scooter snatched his wallet near the Ram Darbar bus stand in Chandigarh

Two men fell prey to snatchers in separate incidents in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The first incident occurred near the Ram Darbar bus stand. (Istock)
The first incident occurred near the Ram Darbar bus stand. (Istock)

Naresh Kumar, a resident of Mannet Enclave-2, Zirakpur (Punjab), reported that two unidentified individuals on a Honda Activa scooter snatched his wallet. The incident occurred near the Ram Darbar bus stand.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The wallet, containing 2,000 in cash and an Aadhaar card, was stolen from the front pocket of his shirt.

In another incident, Ajay Kumar, a Maloya Colony resident, fell victim to a similar crime.

In his complaint, he reported that two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle snatched his belongings, including 5,000 in cash, a voter ID card, and an Aadhaar card.

The incident took place near the petrol pump in Industrial Area, Phase 2. Following the two snatchings, cases were registered under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 31 police station.

Investigation is underway in both the cases to trace and nab the snatchers, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Snatchers on the prowl in Chandigarh, two incidents reported
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement