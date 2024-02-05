 Snow, rain continue in HP; 4 NH among 645 roads closed - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Snow, rain continue in HP; 4 NH among 645 roads closed

Snow, rain continue in HP; 4 NH among 645 roads closed

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Feb 06, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Snowfall and rains continued across Himachal Pradesh, affecting normal life as 645 roads, including four national highways, were closed for vehicles on Monday, the state emergency operation centre said.

A view of snow covered rooftops and trees after fresh snowfall at Kufri near Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
A view of snow covered rooftops and trees after fresh snowfall at Kufri near Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

In the state capital Shimla, 242 roads have been closed, 157 in Lahaul and Spiti, 93 in Kullu, 61 in Chamba and 51 in Mandi in Mandi district, it said.

According to the centre, 1,416 transformers and 52 water supply schemes have been disrupted in Himachal Pradesh.

In the past 24 hours, Chirgaon received 35 cm of snow, Khadrala 30 cm, Manali 23.6 cm, Narkanda 20 cm, Gondla 16.5 cm, Keylong 15.2 cm, Shilaroo 15 cm, Sangla 8.2 cm, Kukumseri 7.1 cm Kalpa 7 cm and Shimla 2 cm, the local MeT office said.

Widespread rains were also witnessed in the state. Sundernagar recorded the highest rainfall of 60 mm while Karsog received 56 mm of rain, Jogindernagar 53 mm, Katula 52 mm, Baijnath 48 mm, Slapper 46 mm, Bhunter 49 mm and Seobagh and Baghi 42 mm each, it said.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures, however, maximum temperatures were marked below normal following an appreciable dip, the weather office said.

Lahaul and Spiti’s Kukumseri was coldest at night with a minimum temperature of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius and Dehra Gopipur in Kangra was hottest during the day at 14 degrees Celsius.

The local MeT office has predicted dry weather in the state for the next six days.

