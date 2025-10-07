Snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal, Keylong shivers at 0.1 degrees

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh continued to witness rainfall on Monday, while the state’s higher reaches also received fresh snowfall. Vehicles covered in fresh snowfall, in Keylong, on Monday. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office on Monday said that light to moderate rain was observed at most places over the state during the last 24 hours. While many stations recorded significant rainfall, Gondla recorded a snowfall of 5 cm, followed by Hansa (5 cm) and Keylong (4 cm).

IMD officials said that this year snowfall in Keylong was recorded in October after a gap of two years. Earlier, the last October snowfall was recorded in 2022, while there was no snowfall in October in 2023 and 2024.

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places on October 7 with heavy rainfall at isolated places. Moreover, light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places on October 8, following which dry weather is expected to prevail in the state for the remaining days of the week.

The weather office has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall for October 7 in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi districts with a yellow alert of heavy rain or snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti district. However, no heavy rain alert has been sounded in any district for October 8.

Temperature drops

With the change in weather, the maximum temperatures in the state also witnessed a drop. As per IMD, an appreciable fall in maximum temperatures was observed at many stations during the past 24 hours, and they were below normal by 2-5 degrees at most of the stations.

The minimum temperatures were also below normal by 2-6 degrees for a few stations. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Keylong at 0.1 degrees.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 4 cm was recorded in Guler, followed by Nagrota Surian (4 cm), Bharwain (4 cm), Dehra Gopipur (3 cm), Pachhad (3 cm), Aghar (3 cm), Jogindarnagar (3 cm), Kothi (2 cm), Jatton Barrage (2 cm), Seo Bagh (2 cm), Amb (2 cm), Manali (2 cm), Mandi (2 cm), Ghamroor (1 cm), Palampur (1cm), Karsog (1 cm) and Pandoh (1 cm).

Meanwhile, thunderstorms were witnessed in Jot, Murari Devi, Sundernagar, Bhunter, Kangra, Palampur and Shimla, while gusty winds with wind speed ranging between 41 and 57 kmph swept Neri, Narkanda, Kufri, Bajaura, Reckong Peo, Tabo and Kotkhai.