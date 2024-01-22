Sohana double murder: Third accused lands in police net

On the run since January 8, the third accused in the Sohana double murder case has landed in police net. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Sukhdev currently lives in Jagatpura, Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Around 3.30 am on January 8, a train driver had found the mutilated bodies of two youths, Raj Kamal and Manish, both natives of Uttar Pradesh (UP), on the railway track near Chilla village in Sohana.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to police, it was Sukhdev, alias Rahul, 30, a driver by profession, who had dumped the bodies there after murdering the two youths with his four accomplices.

Absconding ever since, he surrendered at the Sohana police station recently, following which they were handed over to GRP, who had registered a murder case into the incident.

Hailing from UP, Sukhdev currently lives in Jagatpura, Mohali. His Mahindra Bolero (CH01-TB-8401) that was used to transport the bodies to the railway track has been recovered.

Two other accused, Aamid, 22, alias Kaku, also from UP, and a 17-year-old boy, have already been arrested. However, two key accused in the case, Akshay and Sahil, remain at large. Police suspect that they are hiding in Hardoi, UP.

Probe revealed that both the victims had attacked Akshay and Sahil two months ago, inflicting knife injuries.

“Holding a grudge, all five accused consumed liquor with the victims in Jagatpura, before attacking them with knives. They stabbed the duo multiple times, before slitting their throats. They then used Sukhdev’s car to dump the bodies on the railway lines to pass it off as a railway accident. The bodies were mutilated further after being run over by a train. We will nab the absconding accused soon,” said a senior police officer.

After spotting the bodies in the wee hours of January 8, a train driver had alerted the Mohali station master, following which GRP teams from Mohali and Sirhind, along with forensic experts, had reached the spot.

Back then, GRP had booked the unidentified accused under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the GRP Sirhind police station.