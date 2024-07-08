Soldier injured in suspected terror attack in Rajouri, searches launched

A soldier was injured in a suspected terror attack at a sentry post in Galuthi village in Manjakote area of Rajouri district during wee hours on Sunday, said official sources. The death toll in the twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir climbed to eight, including six terrorists, on Sunday as security forces recovered two more bodies. (ANI)

The incident took place near 155 territorial army headquarters under the jurisdiction of Patara police station in Manjakote between 3.56 am and 4.26 am.

According to an information received from sources, about 50 to 60 rounds were fired during the exchange of fire that lasted for about half-an-hour. “The soldier was injured in the exchange of fire that continued for nearly half-an-hour between the two sides but the terrorists managed to flee into the nearby forest,” officials said.

The injured soldier has been shifted to 49 RR hospital in Manjakote. He is stated to be out of danger.

A cordon and search operation has been launched in the area. The army is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Initial reports suggested it to be militant attack that was effectively repulsed by alert sentry at the gate forcing the terrorists to flee.

The death toll in the twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir climbed to eight, including six terrorists, on Sunday as security forces recovered two more bodies. The twin encounters began on Saturday in two villages of Kulgam district.

On June 26, three terrorists were killed after a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda district.

On June 9, armed terrorists had attacked a pilgrims’ bus in Reasi that left nine people dead and 42 others injured. The bus was returning from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra.

Starting June 9, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers took oath, Jammu region had been rattled by four back to back terror attacks in as many days.

The attacks in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts left nine civilians and a CRPF jawan dead besides 49 others, including seven security personnel, injured. The security forces had also killed two terrorists in Kathua.

Terrorists had attacked a joint security picket of the police and army in Chattargala area of Bhaderwah, adjoining Kathua district on June 11. Five Army personnel and a police officer were injured in the attack.

Next day, terrorists attacked a police party injuring head constable Fareed Ahmed at Kota Top in Gandoh tehsil of Doda district.

It may be stated here that Union home minister Amit Shah directed the LG’s administration and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to adopt similar tactics in Jammu region as they did in Kashmir to contain terrorism.

Shah had issued clear directions to replicate the success achieved in the Kashmir Valley through the zero terror and area dominance plans in the Jammu region with focus on sensitive areas.