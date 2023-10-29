Sonu Nigam belts out his iconic songs, shows off dance moves at Chandigarh concert

Music lovers of the tricity area were in for a treat as renowned singer Sonu Nigam won their hearts all over again with an electrifying performance and smooth dance moves at Elante Mall, Chandigarh on Saturday night. Sonu Nigam performing live in Chandigarh on Saturday night (HT Photo)

With his enchanting stage charisma and nostalgia-inducing performances, Sonu, dressed in a scarlet red and silver suit with a black sequined hood and black shirt, cemented his unbreakable bond with his adoring fans.

Captivating the crowd with his infectious energy, the singer performed his iconic numbers including Suraj Hua Madham, Dil Dooba, Mere Haath Mein, Shukran Allah, Sandese Aate Hain, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai, You Are My Soniyo, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Main Agar Kahoon, and many more.

Sonu said that it has been 46 years of him making music and expressed gratitude towards fans for keeping him relevant. The crowd couldn’t stop cheering, dancing, and singing along as the ‘Master of Melody’ performed both the male and female portions of his song Aaj Ki Raat (Don); and ‘once more’ resounded in the venue as he performed Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Deewana, Bijuria, and Ab Mujhe Raat Din.

Known for his energy and vocal range, Sonu delivered yet again; and the experience was euphoric, said fans present at the concert. The singer also included some recent songs in his performance including Kahani (Laal Singh Chaddha) and Ro Lain De (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani).

One of the best parts of the night, fans said, was when Sonu, while performing a cover version of Phoolon Ke Rang Se (Prem Pujari), improvised the lines ‘Lena hoga janam humein…’ to ‘Aana hoga Chandigarh humein, kain kain baar’.

